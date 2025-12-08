Pearl Media's Midtown Digital Network Becomes a Holiday "Must-Buy" as Brands Seek Eye-Level Reach Beyond Times Square

With 30 street-level, full-motion screens and over 316 million impressions every four weeks, the Midtown Network provides advertisers with premium access to holiday foot traffic surrounding Times Square. Pearl's network was privately developed over two years to fill exactly that gap: high-density, street-level coverage along 6th, 7th, and 8th Avenues, where holiday foot traffic surges from office workers, theatergoers, shoppers, and tourists.
MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With holiday advertising in full swing across New York City, Pearl Media is seeing increased demand for its Midtown Digital Network and its ability to reach not only holiday visitors but regular New Yorkers. It's the first private full-motion, eye-level digital network in Manhattan. Currently with 30 double-sided LED screens across 15 locations (expanding to 20 locations/40 screens by the end of Q1) from 41st to 56th Streets, the network is becoming a critical complement to Times Square buys, capturing the wave of seasonal shoppers, commuters, and visitors moving through Midtown's busiest corridors.
While Midtown remains a global holiday destination, brands are recognizing that advertising at eye level on the surrounding streets of Midtown reinforces campaign frequency and extends reach beyond saturated Times Square. Pearl's network was privately developed over two years to fill exactly that gap: high-density, street-level coverage along 6th, 7th, and 8th Avenues, where holiday foot traffic surges from office workers, theatergoers, shoppers, and tourists.
Each screen is positioned approximately ten feet off the ground, sized at 8' x 12', and optimized for head-on visibility—making it ideal for seasonal campaigns seeking both impact and repetition. Advertisers can purchase the entire network with a single buy—direct or programmatic—mirroring how the modern OOH marketplace increasingly transacts in high-density digital formats.
Holiday advertisers are also tapping into updated audience data that demonstrates the network's value in driving engagement and attention.
- 69% of viewers live within 50 miles of Midtown
- The audience skews: Urban, Professional, High-Income with significant spending power
- Affluent audience earning over $150K (over-indexes with U.S. Population by 17%)
- 51% hold a Bachelor's degree or higher
- . Ethnically diverse, especially among Hispanic (25%), Asian (13%) and Black (13%), compared to national averages.
- . They pursue culture: 16.4% love live theater, 24% visit museums, and over 40% are passionate about travel.
"Times Square gives you the big splash, but Midtown is where the city actually moves. People are commuting, grabbing dinner, heading to a show, shopping: real New York behavior. That's the moment advertisers want during the holidays. Our network puts large format screens right in the consumer journey, so brands aren't hoping to be seen—they're guaranteed to be. It's straightforward, high-impact visibility, and it's why demand keeps climbing," says Josh Cohen, CEO, Pearl Media.
Network Specs:
- 30 screens / 15 locations (40 screens / 20 locations - Q1 2026)
- Full-motion 24/7/365
- 316M+ impressions every four weeks
- Standard 9x16 creative compatibility
- Mobile retargeting and measurement tools available
About Pearl Media
Pearl Media, a curated Out-of-Home media company, develops, manages, and sells unique marketing, digital, and static media opportunities throughout the country. Working with best-in-class real estate assets, Pearl develops urban core, mixed-use commercial space, transit centers, and transit-adjacent properties in top markets with premium place-based static and digital signage. The leader in Street Level Billboards, we target and transform premium large format static properties and vacant storefronts into best-in-market out-of-home advertising opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.pearlmedia.com.
