Pearl Media's Midtown Digital Network Becomes a Holiday "Must-Buy" as Brands Seek Eye-Level Reach Beyond Times Square

Each screen is positioned approximately ten feet off the ground, sized at 8' x 12', and optimized for head-on visibility—making it ideal for seasonal campaigns seeking both impact and repetition. Advertisers can purchase the entire network with a single buy—direct or programmatic—mirroring how the modern OOH marketplace increasingly transacts in high-density digital formats.

Examples of current and past advertisers include:

Streaming Services

Travel

Broadway

Finance

Fashion

CPG

Holiday advertisers are also tapping into updated audience data that demonstrates the network's value in driving engagement and attention.

69% of viewers live within 50 miles of Midtown

The audience skews: Urban, Professional, High-Income with significant spending power

Affluent audience earning over $150K (over-indexes with U.S. Population by 17%)

51% hold a Bachelor's degree or higher

. Ethnically diverse, especially among Hispanic (25%), Asian (13%) and Black (13%), compared to national averages.

. They pursue culture: 16.4% love live theater, 24% visit museums, and over 40% are passionate about travel.

"Times Square gives you the big splash, but Midtown is where the city actually moves. People are commuting, grabbing dinner, heading to a show, shopping: real New York behavior. That's the moment advertisers want during the holidays. Our network puts large format screens right in the consumer journey, so brands aren't hoping to be seen—they're guaranteed to be. It's straightforward, high-impact visibility, and it's why demand keeps climbing," says Josh Cohen, CEO, Pearl Media.

Network Specs:

30 screens / 15 locations (40 screens / 20 locations - Q1 2026)

Full-motion 24/7/365

316M+ impressions every four weeks

Standard 9x16 creative compatibility

Mobile retargeting and measurement tools available

About Pearl Media

Pearl Media, a curated Out-of-Home media company, develops, manages, and sells unique marketing, digital, and static media opportunities throughout the country. Working with best-in-class real estate assets, Pearl develops urban core, mixed-use commercial space, transit centers, and transit-adjacent properties in top markets with premium place-based static and digital signage. The leader in Street Level Billboards, we target and transform premium large format static properties and vacant storefronts into best-in-market out-of-home advertising opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.pearlmedia.com.

Media Contact

Judy Kalvin, Pearl Media, 1 6468723719, [email protected], www.pearlmedia.com

SOURCE Pearl Media