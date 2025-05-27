Pearland, Texas Leads the Way in Smart Mobility with NoTraffic's AI-Driven Traffic Technology

Pearland selected NoTraffic to modernize intersections, enhance traffic efficiency, and improve safety amid rapid growth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, today announced that, after a successful initial installation, the City of Pearland has deployed the company's AI-powered Mobility Platform. With a commitment to putting its citizens first, Pearland has implemented the system at 12 key intersections, significantly enhancing the city's traffic efficiency and road safety. Pearland plans to expand its collaboration with NoTraffic to an additional 15 intersections to reduce congestion further and improve mobility in the fastest-growing city in the Houston region.

With a rapidly growing population, thriving economy, and proximity to downtown Houston, Pearland is quickly becoming a metropolis unto itself, having completed millions of square feet of retail, office, and residential construction in the past 10 years. To keep pace with the growing volume of commuters and diverse road users, Pearland has strategically invested in a cost-effective, future-proof solution that integrates advanced AI technology with existing infrastructure, making daily travel safer and more efficient for everyone. After a thorough evaluation of available traffic management solutions, Pearland selected NoTraffic for its high-accuracy vehicle detection, cost-effectiveness, and 24/7 support.

"Traffic impacts all of us - whether it's getting to work, running errands, or just enjoying our community," said Pearland Mayor, Kevin Cole. "By investing in these detection systems, we're taking action to make our roads safer, cut down on congestion, and create a better quality of life for everyone."

NoTraffic's platform seamlessly and rapidly transforms signalized intersections into software-defined infrastructure, which integrates seamlessly with existing traffic infrastructure and allows cities to upgrade and adapt their traffic systems without expensive hardware replacements. Its AI-enabled mobility platform prioritizes safety by adapting to the diverse needs of modern transportation, including the detection of vulnerable road users (VRUs) like pedestrians and cyclists. NoTraffic is also providing Stop-Bar and Advanced Detection capabilities in one single system, delivering unparalleled performance.

"NoTraffic is proud to support the City of Pearland in modernizing its traffic infrastructure," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "Our AI Mobility Platform is designed to deliver smart, real-time traffic optimization that will change the lives and commutes for citizens of Pearland. We are thrilled that Pearland has chosen to join us on our mission to create safer and more efficient roadways nationwide, and we look forward to expanding our partnership in the future to bring the benefits of intelligent traffic management to even more intersections throughout Pearland."

With the support of Texas Highway Products (THP), a renowned supplier of traffic control and safety equipment, Pearland, along with various other Texas cities, has adopted NoTraffic's intelligent traffic management system. NoTraffic's AI-driven solution revolutionizes traffic management by optimizing signal timing dynamically, responding in real-time to actual road conditions, and ensuring smoother traffic flow. NoTraffic is deployed across North America, and operating currently in more than 35 U.S. states, including California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, as well as parts of Canada and more, serving millions of drivers per day.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic has developed the world's leading Mobility Platform, empowering the future of transportation by revolutionizing traffic lights into a cloud-connected digital grid to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety while enabling the next generation of mobility. The company operates in more than 38 states and holds strategic partnerships with top-tier distributors to accelerate its rollout. NoTraffic was awarded a prestigious place on the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list due to its unparalleled influence on the physical world controlling traffic dynamics.

