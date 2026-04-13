Pearmill Earns Two 2026 Webby Nominations as It Launches New Website and Refreshed Brand Positioning

Most agencies try to remove the tension between creative and performance. We believe that tension is where real growth happens — and as AI reshapes the future, our model is built to hold it all together. Post this

"We're built around the belief that growth lives in the tension between creative and performance, between human judgment and machine intelligence, between trusting your instincts and following the data," said Karim El Rabiey, Co-Founder of Pearmill. "Most agencies try to remove that tension, but that's where ideas get challenged, systems get stress-tested, and growth becomes durable."

The work nominated this year reflects that belief, and through April 16, audiences can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com:

Orkin — an AI-driven approach to visual storytelling and knowledge systems.

Toybox — an integrated campaign at the intersection of play, education, and technology.

While the work spans very different categories, both engagements reflect Pearmill's integrated model of creativity, media, analytics, and technology working as one system.

With this brand refresh, Pearmill is reinforcing its belief that AI will shape how modern growth systems are built, while human insight, taste, and emotional resonance remain more important than ever.

"We're building for where growth is going, not where it has been," said Nima Gardideh, Co-Founder of Pearmill. "AI is rapidly changing how brands learn, create, and scale. The future will require systems that can operate across human judgment, machine intelligence, and increasingly autonomous agents — and our model is built to hold all of that together."

As part of this next phase, Valerie Davis, former CEO of Assembly North America and a longtime leader in performance marketing and agency transformation, will transition from acting CEO of Pearmill to a strategic advisor role. Davis has worked closely with the founders and leadership team since October 2025 to help prepare the agency for its next stage of growth.

"Pearmill has built something rare: a performance engine that is both deeply creative and technically rigorous," said Davis. "I'm excited to continue supporting the team as an advisor as they build the next phase of the company."

The company plans to build on this momentum with additional announcements in the coming weeks as it continues to expand its capabilities and platform offerings.

About Pearmill

Pearmill is an AI-native creative and performance agency that works with category creators and fast-scaling brands across fintech, DTC, consumer goods, healthcare, and B2B. Built on the belief that growth lies in the tension between data and instinct, AI and human judgment, and channel efficiency and media exploration, Pearmill integrates creative, media, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to deliver an average 3X ROAS.

Media Contact

Mary Beth Keelty, Pearmill, 1 6467532462, [email protected], www.pearmill.com

SOURCE Pearmill