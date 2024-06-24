Pearson Online Academy Celebrates 168 Students in the Class of 2024

Our students have demonstrated their commitment to achieving their academic goals and showed great passion, determination, and resilience along the way. Post this

"It's wonderful to celebrate the culmination of years of dedication and hard work among our graduates," said Hannah Rinehart, Director of Pearson Online Academy. "Our students have demonstrated their commitment to achieving their academic goals and showed great passion, determination, and resilience along the way. I know they'll continue to grow and inspire as they forge their path into the world."

Pearson Online Academy currently serves more than 2,300 students in grades K-12 worldwide, providing them with a flexible learning plan and high-quality curriculum, that is designed to help students gain the knowledge and fundamental life skills they need for life, higher education, and careers ahead. Students work closely with Pearson Online Academy teachers, experts in online learning, to personalize their lessons and ensure they're receiving support and being challenged in their coursework.

Pearson Online Academy offers online information sessions for families interested in learning more about the school and if it is a right fit for their student. A complete schedule of upcoming events as well as on-demand sessions is available. To learn more about Pearson Online Academy's online schooling for grades K-12, please contact an admissions advisor at 1-877-804-6222 or visit the school's website at http://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com.

About Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an accredited, online private school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the United States and abroad. Recognizing individualized instruction as the key to student academic and personal success, Pearson Online Academy's highly trained, certified teachers offer instruction tailored to students' strengths and challenges using an award-winning computer-based curriculum, real-time instruction, and time-tested course materials from leading publishers. Pearson Online Academy currently serves students in 81 different countries around the world and is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, visit http://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com or call 1-877-804-6222.

Media Contact

Aureal Diez, Pearson Online Academy, (310) 496-4464, [email protected], https://www.pearsononlineacademy.com/

SOURCE Pearson Online Academy