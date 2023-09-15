Pearson Online Academy Kicks-Off 2023-2024 School Year with Global Student Body and New Tri-Credit Career Offering

Our mission is to empower students and unlock new potential and we look forward to seeing how our rigorous, yet flexible curriculum supports students in reaching their academic and career goals. Tweet this

"The start of a new school year is always an exciting time as it opens the door to new learning opportunities at every academic level. We're excited to kick off the new year and are eager to welcome our new and returning students back for another year at Pearson Online Academy," said Hannah Rinehart, school director of Pearson Online Academy. "Our mission is to empower students and unlock new potential and we look forward to seeing how our rigorous, yet flexible curriculum supports students in reaching their academic and career goals."

Results from a recently released 2022-2023 Parents Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with Pearson Online Academy, reinforce why the school is a top choice for families seeking alternatives to in-person learning or simply a more personalized learning model. According to the survey results:

98 percent of parents feel their child is making good progress

97 percent of parents agree that the Pearson Online Academy curriculum is high quality

97 percent are satisfied with the helpfulness of their child's Pearson Online Academy teachers

95 percent of parents agree that the program provides them with a greater opportunity to be more involved in their child's schooling

Pearson Online Academy's curriculum delivers both foundational and impactful courses to support future learning for elementary and middle school students and offers an outstanding college preparatory curriculum where accelerated high school students have three options for earning college credit. Qualified students can take Advanced Placement courses and earn college credit through an Advanced Placement Exam score of three or higher. Pearson Online Academy also offers three College and Career Success Programs:

Course-Based Option: The Accelerated Pathways program gives students access to a wide variety of college courses and students can earn credits that transfer to thousands of colleges and universities across the United States while also meeting Pearson Online Academy's graduation requirements. Open to all high school students in grades 9-12 that fit eligibility requirements, this flexible option includes both instructor-facilitated and self-paced course options.





while also meeting Pearson Online Academy's graduation requirements. Open to all high school students in grades 9-12 that fit eligibility requirements, this flexible option includes both instructor-facilitated and self-paced course options. Certificate Option: Offered in partnership with American Public University (APU), this instructor-led online certificate program is open to eligible students in grades 11 and 12 who prefer a more structured and curated learning experience. APU online certificate programs are available for students seeking a short program focused on in-depth career exploration or knowledge of a specific discipline, including Homeland Security, Real Estate Management, Visual Communications, Fire Science, E-Commerce or Space Studies.





Tri-Credit Option: Students can earn high school credit, college credit, and an industry certificate through our career offerings. The following are available for school year 2023-24: Google IT Support Certificate, Google Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Professional Certificate, Meta Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate, and/or Salesforce Sales Ops Specialist Professional Certificate.

Pearson Online Academy tuition includes the cost for all Advanced Placement courses, as well as up to 18 credits for either College Success Program.

Enrollment is currently open for the 2023-24 school year. Families can receive 10 percent off full-time tuition and waived application fees ($200) when enrolled by September 30, 2023. Pearson Online Academy encourages interested families to attend an online information session where they can ask questions and determine if virtual school is the right fit for their student.

For more information about Pearson Online Academy's online schooling for grades K-12, families can visit http://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com or contact an admissions advisor at 1-877-804-6222.

About Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an accredited, online private school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the United States and abroad. Recognizing individualized instruction as the key to student academic and personal success, Pearson Online Academy's highly trained, certified teachers offer instruction tailored to each student's strengths and challenges using an award-winning computer-based curriculum, real-time instruction, and time-tested course materials from leading publishers. Pearson Online Academy currently serves students in 66 different countries around the world and is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, visit http://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com.

Survey methodology

Pearson Online Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2023 survey was conducted from January 24 to March 3 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online. An invitation was sent to each parent and caretaker, and one response per household was submitted.

