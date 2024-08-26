Pearson Online Academy Welcomes Students from Across the Globe for the 2024-25 Academic Year

Year after year, our mission is to provide our students with a solid educational foundation that prepares them for higher education, future careers, and life beyond academia with our challenging K-12 curriculum that is designed for success. Post this

New this school year, Pearson Online Academy students in grades 6-12 will now have access to an expanded College and Career Readiness offering designed to help them pursue their passions and prepare for the future.

Pearson Online Academy combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options and real-world interactions to help students gain confidence, develop the right skills and earn industry credentials coveted by employers. Students can hone essential skills like critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and leadership and have access to partnerships like Coursera, Credly, The Home Depot and the SEMI Foundation. With Coursera, students have the opportunity to earn entry-level professional certificates from companies like Google, IBM, Meta, and Salesforce.

Pearson Online Academy offers an outstanding college preparatory curriculum allowing accelerated high school students to earn college credit through Advanced Placement courses and/or the school's College Success Programs. Through Accelerated Pathways, eligible high school students have access to a wide variety of college courses and students can earn credits that transfer to thousands of U.S. colleges and universities. Pearson Online Academy's Certificate Option, offered in partnership with American Public University (APU), allows eligible students in grades 11 and 12 to take APU online certificate programs, including Homeland Security, Real Estate Management, Visual Communications, Fire Science, E-Commerce, Space Studies, or Cybersecurity.

Results from a recently released 2024 Parents Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with Pearson Online Academy, reinforce why the school is a top choice for families seeking alternatives to in-person learning or simply a more personalized learning program. According to the survey results:

94% of parents agree that the teachers improve the learning experience.

99% of parents are satisfied with the helpfulness of Pearson Online Academy teachers.

97% of parents agree that the curriculum is high-quality.

94% of parents are satisfied with the variety of learning activities.

Enrollment is currently open for Pearson Online Academy. New families that enroll full-time by August 31, 2024 for the 2024-25 school year can receive a 10% tuition discount. Families are invited to attend an online information session where they can ask questions and determine if virtual school is the right fit for their student. The school also offers tuition discount programs including pay-in-full, multi-child, and military discounts. Pearson Online Academy encourages interested families to speak with a family enrollment counselor at 1-877-804-6222 to determine discount eligibility.

For more information or to begin the enrollment process, visit http://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com.

About Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an accredited, online private school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the United States and abroad. Recognizing individualized instruction as the key to student academic and personal success, Pearson Online Academy's highly trained, certified teachers offer instruction tailored to each student's strengths and challenges using an award-winning computer-based curriculum, real-time instruction, and time-tested course materials from leading publishers. Pearson Online Academy currently serves students in 66 different countries around the world and is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, visit http://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com.

Survey methodology

Pearson Online Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

