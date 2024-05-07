Pearson VUE cultivating workforce of the future with launch of Pearson Professional Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

''We're committed to providing local certification bodies with highly secure, 'gold-standard' testing, instilling trust within the professions Malaysians rely on each and every day.'' Craig McFarlane, Vice President, Australia and Southeast Asia, Pearson VUE Post this

The PPC, conveniently located inside the AICB Center of Excellence at Jalan Dato' Onn (within the Central Bank of Malaysia complex), will increase access to high-stakes international certifications for Malaysians.

At the event attended by the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers (AICB) as well as local business and political representatives including David Wallace, Deputy High Commissioner, the British High Commission, global assessment experts from Pearson VUE put the spotlight on:

Best practices in developing and delivering valid and defensible assessments

Setting standards for professions through assessment

Requirements for organizations as they scale up and evolve their testing programs

''With the digital economy one of the fastest growing sectors in Malaysia and the country's well-deserved reputation for innovation, many industry sectors are undergoing fast professionalization,'' explained - - Craig McFarlane, Vice President, Australia and Southeast Asia, Pearson VUE. ''We're committed to providing local certification bodies with highly secure, 'gold-standard' testing, instilling trust within the professions Malaysians rely on each and every day.''

Delivering close to 21 million certification and licensure exams every year around the world, Pearson VUE's leadership in the global assessment industry is a result of its long-standing partnerships with test owners across a broad range of industries.

''Organizations require increasingly robust assessment methods to ensure the capabilities of testing candidates and to safeguard the credibility of their certification or license,'' commented Dr Edward Feng Li, Principal Psychometrician, Pearson VUE. ''We look forward to working with leading institutions in Malaysia in advancing and optimizing their exam programs — supporting their expansion into new international markets."

Pearson Professional Centers (PPCs) are designed and built specifically for the purpose of testing with a multi-layered approach to exam security. Providing a professional and highly secure environment for candidates to test in, security measures include advanced identity management/ID checks (including palm vein recognition technology), signature pads, camera coverage in the entire facility, proctors with a direct line of sight and camera view, and lockers for test-takers.

"Our partnership with Pearson VUE is central to our mission of creating a banking and financial services workforce equipped with the capacity and capabilities to face the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry,'' explained Mr. Edward Ling, AICB Chief Executive. ''AICB advocates the highest levels of professional conduct and competence in our members, and we are pleased to work with a global technology partner that will support us on this mission through pioneering state-of-the-art testing facilities which uphold the integrity of our assessments in delivering our certifications."

Pearson VUE has been a pioneer in the computer-based testing industry for decades, delivering close to 21 million certification and licensure exams annually in every industry from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare. We are the global leader in developing and delivering high-stakes exams via the world's most comprehensive network of nearly 20,000 highly secure test centres as well as online testing across more than 180 countries. Our leadership in the assessment industry is a result of our collaborative partnerships with a broad range of clients, from leading technology firms to government and regulatory agencies. For more information, please visit PearsonVUE.com.

