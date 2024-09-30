Pearson's Connections Academy and Southern New Hampshire University Partner to Expand College Credit Opportunities for High School Students

This partnership with SNHU not only supports our students in achieving their academic goals, but also prepares them for successful early careers by addressing barriers such as cost and providing them with direction, confidence, and connections. Post this

15% Tuition Discount for SNHU online degree programs, plus no application fee. This benefit addresses students' No. 1 concern about the road to a good career—the cost of college—according to Connections Academy research.

Transfer Up To 90 Credits toward a bachelor's degree pathway through the review of Pearson Virtual Learning courses and certificates earned at Connections Academy, in addition to credits and certificates from other institutions.

Flexible Learning Options with fully-online, flexible courses with no set class times and 24/7 access to coursework, which aligns with the virtual learning experience of Connections Academy students, making for a smooth transition into college.

"Providing students with accessible and affordable pathways to high-quality college education is crucial in today's competitive job market," said Casey Welch, Vice President for Career in Pearson's Virtual Learning division. "This partnership with SNHU not only supports our students in achieving their academic goals, but also prepares them for successful early careers by addressing barriers such as cost and providing them with direction, confidence, and connections."

Founded in 1932 and offering online programs since 1995, SNHU is one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, currently serving over 200,000 students online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire. Accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), SNHU offers 200+ flexible, career-focused programs in disciplines ranging from business, healthcare and nursing, to education, STEM and social science.

"At SNHU, we are dedicated to providing accessible and flexible pathways that cater to the diverse needs of today's learners," said Dr. Jeremy Owens, Associate Vice President of University Partnerships at SNHU. "Our partnership with Connections Academy offers a unique opportunity to receive a college education, supporting SNHU's and Pearson's innovative online learning environments, while preparing learners for successful careers in an ever-changing world."

Recognizing the demand for job-focused skill-building and career exposure, Connections Academy has tailored opportunities to its middle and high school students via expanded college and early career readiness offerings. Launched in spring 2023, the tri-credit approach enables students to receive high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit toward over 150 U.S. bachelor's degree programs. Connections Academy also partners with professional organizations such as the Future Business Leaders of America, The Home Depot, HOSA-Future Health Professionals and the SEMI Foundation to broaden students' exposure to careers across various industries.

For more information on Connections Academy and SNHU partnership benefits or to apply, visit http://www.snhu.edu/pearsonconnectionsacademy.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With 20+ years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at ttps://https://www.pearsonplc.com.

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high-quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at http://www.snhu.edu.

