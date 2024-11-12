Pearson's Connections Academy Announces Strategic Partnership with University of North Texas

This collaboration is not just about academic readiness. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide Connections Academy students and families with the direction, connections, and support they need to thrive in their journey to college completion and successful careers. Post this

UNT's innovative approach to embedding skills-based credentials into their curriculum is a significant advantage for Connections Academy students. This partnership will allow students to earn college credits for Coursera courses taken during high school, providing a head start on their degree programs and reducing the time and cost associated with obtaining a college education.

Connections Academy students and families will also have a dedicated liaison at UNT, a personalized landing page on the UNT website, and access to a concierge experience that includes comprehensive support services. These resources are designed to ease the transition to college.

"UNT is a leader in online learning, recognizing prior learning experiences, and providing intentional support for both traditional and nontraditional communities," said Casey Welch, Vice President for Career in Pearson's Virtual Learning division. "This collaboration is not just about academic readiness. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide Connections Academy students and families with the direction, connections, and support they need to thrive in their journey to college completion and successful careers."

As one of the first universities to embed skills-based credentials and courses into their curriculum, UNT's commitment to creating accessible and affordable educational opportunities aligns with Connections Academy's dedication to preparing students for the world of work. The partnership will widen the pathways for students and families, ensuring they are skilled and able to excel in their careers.

"We are excited to partner with Pearson's Connections Academy to create a seamless pathway for high school students to apply the valuable skills they've gained through industry certifications toward their college degrees," said Dr. Adam Fein, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Innovation at the University of North Texas. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to making higher education more accessible and aligned with the evolving demands of the workforce. By recognizing the achievements students have already made, we can help them accelerate their educational journey and prepare them for success in their chosen careers."

Recognizing the demand for job-focused skill-building and career exposure, Connections Academy has tailored opportunities to its middle and high school students via expanded college and early career readiness offerings, including partnering with colleges like UNT. Launched in spring 2023, Connections Academy's tri-credit approach enables students to receive high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit. Connections Academy also partners with professional organizations such as the Future Business Leaders of America, The Home Depot, HOSA-Future Health Professionals and the SEMI Foundation to broaden students' exposure to careers across various industries.

This collaboration with UNT is an example of Pearson's approach to engaging in partnerships that provide workforce readiness solutions for learners, employers and sectors.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With over 20 years of expertise in online learning, Connections Academy creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. Teachers focus on building fundamental life skills and work closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. For more information, visit http://www.connectionsacademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. Our 18,000 employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. Visit us at http://www.pearsonplc.com.

About University of North Texas

Ranked a Tier One research institution by the Carnegie Classification, UNT is one of the nation's largest public research universities with more than 46,000 students who push creative boundaries and graduate with credentials of value so they can become tomorrow's leaders. UNT is recognized as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the population of Texas. UNT students earned nearly 13,000 degrees last year in 240 degree programs, many nationally and internationally recognized. With a focus on academic excellence and graduating career-ready students, UNT has served as a catalyst for creativity since its founding in 1890, continually fueling progress, entrepreneurship and innovation for the North Texas region, the state — and beyond. The UNT community is guided by five shared values — Courageous Integrity, Be Curious, We Care, Better Together and Show Your Fire. https://www.unt.edu/

Media Contact

Joyce Davis, Pearson, 470-304-9046, [email protected], https://plc.pearson.com/en-GB

