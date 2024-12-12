Pearson's Connections Academy Partners with CAPS Network to Provide High School Students with Profession-Based Learning Opportunities

By leveraging CAPS Network's resources, we can ensure that every student, regardless of their zip code, has access to valuable career exploration and readiness programs. Post this

The program provides an immersive experience into a professional culture, where students are solving real world problems, using industry standard tools, while being mentored by actual employers. By integrating CAPS Network's innovative programs, students will have the opportunity to develop essential skills, competencies, and characteristics needed for successful futures.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the CAPS Network to offer our students unique, profession-based learning opportunities that transcend geographic boundaries," said Casey Welch, Vice President, Careers, Pearson's Virtual Learning division. "This partnership will provide our students with the direction, confidence, and connections they need to succeed in their future careers. By leveraging CAPS Network's resources, we can ensure that every student, regardless of their zip code, has access to valuable career exploration and readiness programs."

Innovative Learning Opportunities

The pilot program will initially involve 10 Connections Academy-supported schools, including Lowcountry Connections Academy, Utah Connections Academy, Washington Connections Academy, and Pennwood Cyber Charter School. Students in these schools will have access to a wide range of CAPS Network resources, including playbooks on diving into profession-based learning, building and growing community partnerships, and innovating education for careers of the future.

A robust set of tactical materials, including implementation case studies, profession-based learning experiences, and instructor tools, will be made available to school educators. Additionally, CAPS Network will facilitate biweekly directors' calls and discussion boards, allowing schools to share best practices and collaborate on new initiatives.

"This partnership with Pearson's Connections Academy marks an exciting new chapter for CAPS Network as we extend our profession-based learning model into the virtual education space," said Corey Mohn, president and executive director, CAPS Network. "By joining forces with a leading education partner like Pearson, we can provide students across the country with transformative, real-world learning opportunities—no matter where they live. Together, we're breaking down barriers to access and equipping students with the skills, experiences, and connections they need to thrive in their future careers."

Internship and Apprenticeship Placement

One of the most significant benefits of this partnership is the access to paid workplace experiences. Students will be able to apply for internships and apprenticeships with local companies and global organizations, gaining hands-on experience in their fields of interest. CAPS Network's agency model will also provide students with opportunities to work on projects like digital marketing campaigns and community health initiatives.

Recognizing the demand for job-focused skill-building and career exposure, Connections Academy has tailored opportunities to its middle and high school students via expanded college and early career readiness offerings. Launched in spring 2023, Connections Academy's tri-credit approach enables students to receive high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit. Partnerships with professional organizations like CAPS Network broadens students' exposure to careers across various industries and is an example of Pearson's approach to providing workforce readiness solutions for learners, employers and sectors.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at http://www.pearsonplc.com.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With 20+ years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

About CAPS Network

CAPS Network is a pioneering organization dedicated to transforming high school education by bridging the gap between the classroom and the professional world. Through innovative programs and partnerships, CAPS Network empowers students with real-world experiences that prepare them for successful careers. CAPS structurally empowers high school students to fast forward into their future with full immersion into the professional culture, solving real world problems, using industry standard tools and are mentored by actual employers. The model integrates high school, college and industry into a single community to provide a set of authentic experiences. Today over 180 school districts participate in the network across 25 states and four countries. Imagine if every student in America left high school confident of their professional skills, aware of career opportunities, owning their strengths and passions, and able to activate a professional network—it would be a different economy and country. For more information on CAPS Network please visit: https://yourcapsnetwork.org

Media Contact

Joyce Davis, Pearson, 470-304-9046, [email protected], https://plc.pearson.com/en-GB

SOURCE Pearson