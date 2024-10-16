Pearson's Connections Academy Partners with the National Technical Honor Society to Enhance Career and Leadership Development for Students

Through our partnership with NTHS, we aim to provide our students with the skills, experiences and connections they need to continue to grow their confidence and succeed in rapidly growing fields that pay wealth-creating futures. Post this

NTHS has established relationships with Connections Academy's other career program partners, the Future Business Leaders of America and HOSA Future Health Professionals, and will engage students and enhance career and technical programming through chapters at individual Connections Academy-supported schools. Being part of NTHS offers numerous benefits for students, including:

Recognition and Prestige: Membership recognizes students for their academic excellence and dedication to CTE, adding prestige and serving as a mark of distinction on their resumes or college applications.

"Exposing students to different career opportunities and pathways to meaningful work is the cornerstone of our approach," said Casey Welch, Vice President, Careers, Pearson's Virtual Learning division. "Through our partnership with NTHS, we aim to provide our students with the skills, experiences and connections they need to continue to grow their confidence and succeed in rapidly growing fields that pay wealth-creating futures."

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, serving over 100,000 active members annually in both secondary and post-secondary chapters across the country, and providing close to $300,000 in scholarships annually. Having served over 1.2 million members in secondary and postsecondary chapters across the country and beyond, NTHS's strength in connecting education and CTE industries to build a highly skilled workforce makes the organization a valuable partner for Connections Academy's career program, which is focused on providing students with direction, confidence, and connections.

"Partnering with Pearson's Connections Academy aligns perfectly with our mission to empower students through career and technical education," said Peyton Holland, Executive Director of NTHS. "We are excited to work together to recognize and support efforts that encourage technical skill, employability skill, and leadership development. Through this collaboration, we're helping to bridge the gap between education and industry, while shining a light on the importance of CTE."

The partnership with NTHS is part of Connections Academy's expanded college and early career readiness offerings. Recognizing the demand for job-focused skill-building and career exposure, the program launched in spring 2023 with tailored opportunities to its middle and high school students. The tri-credit approach enables students to receive high school credit, industry-recognized micro-credentials, and eligibility for college credit toward over 150 U.S. bachelor's degree programs, including Southern New Hampshire University. Connections Academy also partners with professional and higher education organizations such as the Future Business Leaders of America, The Home Depot, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, and the SEMI Foundation to broaden students' exposure to careers across various industries.

About Connections Academy

Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program for K-12 students. With 20+ years of expertise in online learning, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Connections Academy-supported schools offer grades K through 12, though some public school programs do not offer all grades. Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit https://www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

About National Technical Honor Society

Since 1984, National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) has been the honor society for Career and Technical Education, serving high schools, career centers, community & technical colleges, and universities. Recognizing over 65,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce. Learn more about NTHS at https://nths.org/.

Media Contact

Joyce Davis, Pearson, 470-304-9046, [email protected], https://plc.pearson.com/en-GB

SOURCE Pearson