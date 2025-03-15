PEC Announces The TV Shield St. Patrick's Day Sale and Donations to Parkinson Association

By participating in our St. Patrick's Day sale, customers not only enhance their outdoor living spaces but also contribute to an important cause. Post this

The TV Shield St. Patrick's Day Deals:

Spend $249 to $399 and save $25 with code SAVE25

to and save with code SAVE25 Spend $400 or more and save $50 with code SAVE50

"Our outdoor TV enclosures provide the ultimate protection for outdoor TVs and digital signage, and we're proud to use this opportunity to support APDA," said Jarad King, Founder and CEO of Protective Enclosures Company. "By participating in our St. Patrick's Day sale, customers not only enhance their outdoor living spaces but also contribute to an important cause."

Designed for residential and commercial use, PEC's TV enclosures protect TVs from rain, dust, insects, and extreme temperatures. The TV Shield outdoor TV cabinet is lightweight, easy to install, and made from high-quality, UV-resistant materials for long-lasting durability.

Some Popular Features of PEC's Various Outdoor TV Enclosures Include:

Weatherproof

Shatterproof

Temperature Regulation

Lightweight and Durable

In addition to providing peace of mind for homeowners, The TV Shield is trusted by businesses, sports venues, and hospitality establishments worldwide. From restaurants and bars to stadiums and theme parks, PEC's outdoor TV enclosures allow homeowners to enjoy TV in their backyards and venues to offer an enhanced entertainment experience to their guests while ensuring the longevity of their screens.

With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, PEC continues to lead the way in outdoor TV protection. The St. Patrick's Day sale is the perfect opportunity for customers to invest in a high-quality outdoor TV cabinet while also making a positive impact through PEC's charitable contribution to APDA.

About American Parkinson Disease Association:

The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) is a nationwide grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson's disease (PD) and works tirelessly to help the approximately one million with PD in the United States live life to the fullest in the face of this chronic, neurological disorder.

About Protective Enclosures Company:

Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) is an A+ BBB rated, privately held, US-based manufacturer of affordable, lightweight, weatherproof, and secure protective enclosures for TVs and digital displays/signage. As of 2025, PEC's enclosures are used in over 47,500 locations in 58 countries.

To shop and learn more about The TV Shield outdoor TV enclosure, visit www.thetvshield.com.

