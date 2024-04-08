Pecan Pie Productions Selects Place Exchange to Launch Digital Programmatic Advertising in Movie Theatres

Partnership Enables Advertisers to Programmatically Access On-Screen Cinema Inventory Across Independent Movie Theatres Nationwide, While Increasing Revenue Opportunities for Theatre Owners
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pecan Pie Productions, one of the nation's premiere full-service cinema advertising and production companies, has chosen Place Exchange, the leading supply platform for programmatic out-of-home (OOH) media, to offer advertisers first-in-class programmatic access to on-screen pre-show inventory. Advertisers will be able to reach highly targeted and captive audiences through flexible programmatic buying options and engaging creative formats, in addition to receiving real-time performance analytics.
With today's partnership, Pecan Pie Productions will provide local, regional, and national brands the ability to purchase targeted advertising within 30 minutes of the feature film start and receive advanced performance measurement, allowing advertisers to seamlessly understand the impact of their marketing investment. By leveraging Place Exchange's patented technology, PPP's customers benefit from unified planning, buying, optimization, reporting and attribution for OOH with other programmatic channels buyers might already use.
"Pecan Pie Productions' strategic approach to full automation across the cinema advertising spectrum has substantial benefits to both theatre owners and advertisers. Having already eliminated manual content delivery and programming with top-tier technology providers, we can now utilize Place Exchange's platform to give buyers flexible purchasing power and effortless access to nationwide inventory, while bringing incremental revenue to theater owners," said Kevin LaKritz, Founder and President, Pecan Pie Productions. "We are pleased to work closely with Place Exchange and their reputable team."
"We are thrilled to offer advertisers this first-to-market opportunity to access Pecan Pie Productions inventory programmatically, adding to our existing footprint that includes the largest network of programmatic cinema inventory in the U.S.," said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange. "This partnership empowers marketers to seize consumer attention during the moviegoing experience, with the full benefits of programmatic execution including targeting, automation, flexibility, and measurability."
About Pecan Pie Productions
Pecan Pie Productions is one of the nation's premiere full-service cinema advertising and production companies. Headquartered in Northern California, Pecan Pie Productions is the go-to resource for independent theatre owners looking to earn additional revenue from their screens, and for surrounding communities wanting to advertise on-screen for almost two decades. Pecan Pie Productions' in-house creative team designs, produces, and delivers studio-quality ads and in-theatre items (including custom pre-shows, trivia, lobby signage, and vendor displays), and utilizes the latest technology for seamless delivery of this content to theatres. For more information, please visit www.pecanpieproductions.com or call 1-888-990-8777.
About Place Exchange
Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange's patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange's unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com. Place Exchange is a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company.
Media Contact
Kevin LaKritz, Pecan Pie Productions, 1 4159238140 1, [email protected], pecanpieproductions.com
SOURCE Pecan Pie Productions
Share this article