Pecan Pie Productions Selects Place Exchange to Launch Digital Programmatic Advertising in Movie Theatres

Pecan Pie Productions is launching digital programmatic advertising with Place Exchange for movie theatres. Advertisers can now digitally access on-screen cinema inventory across independent movie theatres nationwide, and theatre owners can recognize additional revenue. Post this

"Pecan Pie Productions' strategic approach to full automation across the cinema advertising spectrum has substantial benefits to both theatre owners and advertisers. Having already eliminated manual content delivery and programming with top-tier technology providers, we can now utilize Place Exchange's platform to give buyers flexible purchasing power and effortless access to nationwide inventory, while bringing incremental revenue to theater owners," said Kevin LaKritz, Founder and President, Pecan Pie Productions. "We are pleased to work closely with Place Exchange and their reputable team."

"We are thrilled to offer advertisers this first-to-market opportunity to access Pecan Pie Productions inventory programmatically, adding to our existing footprint that includes the largest network of programmatic cinema inventory in the U.S.," said Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange. "This partnership empowers marketers to seize consumer attention during the moviegoing experience, with the full benefits of programmatic execution including targeting, automation, flexibility, and measurability."

About Pecan Pie Productions

Pecan Pie Productions is one of the nation's premiere full-service cinema advertising and production companies. Headquartered in Northern California, Pecan Pie Productions is the go-to resource for independent theatre owners looking to earn additional revenue from their screens, and for surrounding communities wanting to advertise on-screen for almost two decades. Pecan Pie Productions' in-house creative team designs, produces, and delivers studio-quality ads and in-theatre items (including custom pre-shows, trivia, lobby signage, and vendor displays), and utilizes the latest technology for seamless delivery of this content to theatres. For more information, please visit www.pecanpieproductions.com or call 1-888-990-8777.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home media. Integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, Place Exchange's patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange's unmatched premium supply ecosystem adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control. For more information about Place Exchange, visit www.placeexchange.com. Place Exchange is a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company.

Media Contact

Kevin LaKritz, Pecan Pie Productions, 1 4159238140 1, [email protected], pecanpieproductions.com

SOURCE Pecan Pie Productions