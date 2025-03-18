Pecan Square, Managed by FirstService Residential, Wins Prestigious NAHB Lifestyle Program of the Year Award

"At FirstService Residential, our success in lifestyle community programming comes from our commitment to building strong, meaningful relationships with the residents," said Jennifer Huerta, President of Dallas-Fort Worth at FirstService Residential. Post this

"At FirstService Residential, our success in lifestyle community programming comes from our commitment to building strong, meaningful relationships with the residents," said Jennifer Huerta, President of Dallas-Fort Worth at FirstService Residential. "By getting to know residents at Pecan Square personally and actively engaging with them on the community's social media pages, Razeena and her team create an event calendar that offers something for everyone to enjoy, fostering a vibrant and connected community."

The lifestyle programming at Pecan Square includes a mix of social, recreational, and charitable activities. Residents enjoy signature events such as Puh-Kahn Festival and the Freedom Fest. Events such as Adult Prom Night and Basket Case Race (adult egg hunt), raise money for the community's philanthropy, the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Ongoing activities include a children's community garden and a week-long lineup of daily events for kids during spring break.

The team collaborates with local organizations, including the Northlake Police Department on events like the Golf Cart and Bicycle Rodeo and Denton County ESD #1 on events like National Night Out. Additionally, food trucks visit the community two to three times per week.

Pecan Square's vibrant lifestyle is further enhanced by its strong social media presence, which fosters relationships and keeps residents informed and engaged. Resident-led initiatives also contribute to the community's dynamic atmosphere, with five to eight resident-run activities taking place each month for more than 30 community clubs and organizations including knitting workshop, Bible study, Pickleball league, book club, and Bunco.

"Living here in Pecan Square and being one of the original Pioneers has all of the various events like the Pecan Square Littles and the Father Daughter Dance! From enjoying the massive new pool on the hilltop, the new park with the climbing wall, or just hanging with friends at the Arena. Our family is always finding many ways to enjoy the community!" remarked Marcos Gallegos, resident of Pecan Square.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX:FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Michael Puzycki, FirstService Residential, 9494486003, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/texas/

SOURCE FirstService Residential