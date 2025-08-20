Peckham Industries Joins Bulk Exchange To Reach More Contractor Customers

"At Peckham, we've always prided ourselves on being proactive in meeting contractors where they are, and today, that's increasingly online," said Damian Murphy, CEO, Peckham Industries. Post this

With more than 100 years of experience and a reputation for reliability, innovation, and quality, Peckham Industries supplies asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid calcium chloride to infrastructure projects throughout New York and New England. Known for its vertically integrated operations and deep roots in local communities, Peckham serves municipalities, Departments of Transportation (DOTs), and contractors with a unique blend of scale and service.

"Peckham is a first-mover and a pillar of the construction ecosystem in the Northeast," said Paul Foley, CEO of Bulk Exchange. "This partnership is already in full swing and we are helping them move into digital sourcing while they're allowing us to serve more contractors on our platform. Having Peckham join Bulk Exchange is great news for contractors in the region and a big validation of the value of our marketplace to suppliers."

Contractors can now view real-time pricing, availability, and location-specific offerings from Peckham directly on Bulk Exchange, and connect seamlessly for quotes and communication.

About Bulk Exchange

Bulk Exchange is the construction industry's marketplace for sourcing and securing bulk materials. From aggregates to ready-mix to logistics, Bulk Exchange connects suppliers and contractors in real-time to power efficient estimating, procurement, and project execution.

About Peckham Industries

Peckham Industries Inc. is a family-owned, multi-generational supplier of essential construction materials including hot mix asphalt, aggregates, and ready-mix concrete. With over a century of service across the Northeast, Peckham is known for its operational excellence, sustainability leadership, and commitment to building infrastructure that lasts.

Media Contact

