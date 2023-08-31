PECO Pallet Earns EcoVadis Silver Sustainability Rating

This is a testament to our culture of sustainability, and through the commitment and focus of our employees, demonstrating how being a good steward of the environment also is an inclusive, complementary element of being a successful, enduring business. -- Joe Dagnese, PECO CEO. Tweet this

PECO's culture and management focus emphasizes a strong commitment to Environmental, Social and Governmental initiatives, which support PECO suppliers and customers in achieving their sustainability goals, and provides a positive, motivating workplace environment for employees, noted Joe Dagnese, PECO's chief executive officer.

"We are very pleased and proud to have once again achieved an EcoVadis Silver rating," Dagnese said. "This is a testament to our culture of sustainability, and through the commitment and focus of our employees, demonstrating how being a good steward of the environment also is an inclusive, complementary element of being a successful, enduring business."

Pallets are the primary platform on which businesses stack, secure and ship products of all types in trucks, intermodal rail containers and other conveyance vehicles. PECO's network serves a variety of businesses including big-box retailers, club stores, consumer products companies, grocers, agriculture, and local and regional distributors.

PECO Pallet operates North America's second largest pallet rental network with some 90 pallet depots managing an inventory of some 25 million of its signature red, high-quality 9-block pallets.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is one of North America's leaders in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PECO Pallet's tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company's commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO's superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit http://www.pecopallet.com.

