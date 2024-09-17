PECO Pallet Employees Recognized in 5th Annual Women in Supply Chain Awards by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

"I could not be prouder of Vanessa and Sarah. These are two remarkable examples of strong, respected women who are improving our company and building successful teams through leadership, workforce development, and superior planning and execution skills." - Joe Dagnese, CEO, PECO Pallet. Post this

Sarah Palmer has been honored with the "Trailblazer" Women in Supply Chain Award. As Senior Manager, Operations at the Chicago Depot, Sarah has earned a reputation as a go-to problem solver whose positive attitude motivates her teams to reach ambitious improvement goals. Sarah has led a remarkable transformation at PECO's Chicago depot, achieving unprecedented gains in both production and employee morale. Her embracing of Lean practices of leadership and continuous improvement, and her skillful application of them, are a case study in how to build and sustain a high-performing team – and a path to excellence for a young professional developing a successful career.

"I could not be prouder of Vanessa and Sarah for the work they've put in and the leadership they have demonstrated to build our success," said Joe Dagnese, PECO's chief executive officer. "These are two remarkable examples of strong, respected women who are improving our company and building successful teams through leadership, workforce development, and superior planning and execution skills."

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions and more.

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me. But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

"New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner per category and then four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb and made it next to impossible to just pick one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements. We're just getting started."

Go to this link to view the story and 2024's honorees. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 12-13, 2024 in Atlanta. Go to http://www.WomenInSupplyChainForum.com to register and learn more.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more.

PECO Pallet is one of North America's leaders in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

