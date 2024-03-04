PECO Pallet Honors Top Trucking Providers with 2023 Carrier of the Year Awards

We congratulate Venture Logistics and JIT-EX on their 2023 performances. They earned the highest evaluation scores for their respective categories, demonstrating consistently superior service and excellent customer support throughout the year -- Mike Greene, Senior Vice President, PECO. Post this

PECO works annually with dozens of trucking firms, who provide time-definite transportation of PECO's signature red, highly engineered nine-block pallets to thousands of customer locations across North America, as well as return of pallets to PECO depots.

"Both of these service partners earned the highest evaluation scores for their respective categories, demonstrating consistently superior service and excellent customer support throughout the year," said Mike Greene, PECO's Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Transportation. "And while we congratulate Venture Logistics and JIT-EX on their award-winning 2023 performances, we also want to recognize the contributions of all the carriers in our network who support our customers and are an extension of PECO's quality and service commitment. They all play a key role in our shared success."

PECO's inaugural Carrier of the Year program objectively assesses carriers on key performance metrics including equipment quality and availability, on-time performance, delivery updates, invoicing timeliness, safety, data quality, proactive communications, and overall customer support. Evaluation criteria also include cost-reduction initiatives, FMCSA CSA scores, and continuous improvement efforts.

Pallets are the primary platform on which businesses stack, secure and ship products of all types in trucks, intermodal rail containers and other conveyance vehicles. PECO's network serves a variety of businesses including big-box retailers, club stores, consumer products companies, grocers, agriculture, and local and regional distributors.

PECO Pallet operates North America's second largest pallet rental network with some 90 pallet depots deploying and managing an inventory of over 20 million of its signature red, high-quality pallets.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is one of North America's leaders in pallet rental services and provides tens of millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PECO Pallet's tremendous growth over the last 25+ years reflects the company's commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO's superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit http://www.pecopallet.com.

