PED Observes 19-Day Germination Delay in In-House Seed Test Using Organicote®

GREENVILLE/SPARTANBUG, S.C. , May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Enhanced Delivery (PED) recently conducted a small in-house observation to explore the potential of its biodegradable seed coating, Organicote®, to delay germination. Using Wando pea seeds planted in native South Carolina soil, PED documented a 19-day difference in visible germination between an uncoated control seed and a seed treated with Organicote®.

Observation Snapshot:

Control seed: Planted April 25, 2025 — germinated and developed under typical conditions

— germinated and developed under typical conditions Coated seed: Treated with Organicote® (10% rate), planted the same day — showed first visible signs of germination by May 13, 2025

While this was a limited test using a small number of seeds, the outcome visually reinforces Organicote®'s potential to delay germination by creating a temporary barrier to moisture—without damaging seed viability.

Organicote® uses a biodegradable, plant-derived coating that resists early moisture uptake and naturally breaks down in the soil—supporting soil biology and offering a non-polymer alternative to synthetic seed coatings.

"This was a simple, hands-on test—just a few seeds in local soil," said Rich Johnston, founder of PED. "But the difference we saw was real. It's a glimpse at how Organicote® might help growers hold off emergence until conditions are right, especially in unpredictable climates."

Exploratory Use Cases:

Managing emergence in flood- or drought-prone soils

Organic and regenerative systems where plastic coatings are not allowed

Enhancing shelf stability or co-application of biologicals, fungicides, or seed treatments

Organicote® is part of PED's Durable Inputs™ platform—a suite of coating technologies engineered to help inputs perform longer and waste less, without relying on synthetic polymers.

PED plans to conduct broader testing to further understand and validate the coating's performance across crop types, soil conditions, and environmental pressures.

For trial inquiries or partnership discussions, visit www.performanceenhanceddelivery.com or contact [email protected].

