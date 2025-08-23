PediaMetrix Receives $2 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Program (CRP) Award to Accelerate Pediatric AI Health Solutions

"Securing this NIH CRP funding underscores the transformative potential of our SoftSpot technology and our broader vision for pediatric AI diagnostics," said Dr. Reza Seifabadi, co-founder & CEO of PediaMetrix." Post this

The NIH's CRP funding serves a later-stage mission—akin to Phase IIB—designed to bridge the gap between development and full-scale commercialization for promising biomedical technologies. It will enable PediaMetrix to prepare SoftSpot and associated AI tools for broader clinical and commercial adoption.

About SoftSpot Total Care Solution & Future Innovations.

SoftSpot™ pioneers early detection of cranial shape abnormalities at the point of care. As the first FDA-cleared mobile app of its kind, it has empowered pediatricians and parents to scan infants' heads quickly and efficiently. With this CRP award, the newly expanded SoftSpot Total Care Solution will include both refined 2D and enhanced 3D scanning—delivering richer diagnostic insights.

Looking ahead, PediaMetrix is extending its reach beyond cranial analysis by developing complementary AI solutions such as EarSpot, geared for early ear deformity screening, and upcoming tools for detecting dental and other pediatric abnormalities.

About PediaMetrix

PediaMetrix is dedicated to delivering AI- and computer vision-based solutions that address critical pediatric health needs, enhancing early detection and reducing the cost of care. Founded by a team of researchers and entrepreneurs from Johns Hopkins, Oxford, and the NIH, PediaMetrix continues to grow its R&D and commercial teams to advance its mission.

