PediaMetrix Receives $2 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Program (CRP) Award to Accelerate Pediatric AI Health Solutions

PediaMetrix has received a $2 million NIH Commercialization Readiness Program award to advance its FDA-cleared SoftSpot™ Total Care Solution and develop next-generation AI tools for pediatric cranial, ear, and dental deformity screening.
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PediaMetrix, Inc., the creator of SoftSpot™, the only FDA-cleared mobile app for pediatric skull-shape screening, has been awarded a $2 million grant through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Commercialization Readiness Program (CRP) to further commercialize the SoftSpot Total Care Solution—and expand into new, innovative pediatric diagnostic tools.
This new award will support the advancement of SoftSpot's 2D and 3D imaging capabilities, along with the development of next-generation AI tools for early detection of pediatric ear and dental deformities.
The NIH's CRP funding serves a later-stage mission—akin to Phase IIB—designed to bridge the gap between development and full-scale commercialization for promising biomedical technologies. It will enable PediaMetrix to prepare SoftSpot and associated AI tools for broader clinical and commercial adoption.
About SoftSpot Total Care Solution & Future Innovations.
SoftSpot™ pioneers early detection of cranial shape abnormalities at the point of care. As the first FDA-cleared mobile app of its kind, it has empowered pediatricians and parents to scan infants' heads quickly and efficiently. With this CRP award, the newly expanded SoftSpot Total Care Solution will include both refined 2D and enhanced 3D scanning—delivering richer diagnostic insights.
Looking ahead, PediaMetrix is extending its reach beyond cranial analysis by developing complementary AI solutions such as EarSpot, geared for early ear deformity screening, and upcoming tools for detecting dental and other pediatric abnormalities.
About PediaMetrix
PediaMetrix is dedicated to delivering AI- and computer vision-based solutions that address critical pediatric health needs, enhancing early detection and reducing the cost of care. Founded by a team of researchers and entrepreneurs from Johns Hopkins, Oxford, and the NIH, PediaMetrix continues to grow its R&D and commercial teams to advance its mission.
