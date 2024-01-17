Pediatric Cancer Foundation Welcomes Children's Advocate Sandy Ward to Advisory Board

"[Sandy Ward's] extensive volunteering and diverse experiences demonstrate a remarkable commitment to community, leadership, and making a positive impact for kids and families." - Robert Martin, President of Bridge To A Cure Foundation Post this

In addition to her corporate experience, Ward has been deeply involved in community service and philanthropy. Among many other volunteer positions, she served as the president of Children's Aid for two years and was president of the PTA for the International School of Brussels, showcasing her global perspective and dedication to children.

"While Sandy modestly describes herself as 'not an exciting person,' her extensive volunteering and diverse experiences demonstrate a remarkable commitment to community, leadership, and making a positive impact for kids and families," explains Bridge To A Cure Foundation President Robert Martin. "We are thrilled to welcome Sandy Ward to the Advisory Board, confident that her wealth of experiences and passion for philanthropy will contribute significantly to the success of our mission."

ABOUT BRIDGE TO A CURE FOUNDATION

Bridge To A Cure Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, raises funds to unify and transform childhood cancer research. Dedicated to healthier, happier kids, the nonprofit's action plan connects the people, information, and resources needed to accelerate life-saving cures for childhood cancer. For more information, visit BridgeToACure.org.

Media Contact

Robert Martin, Bridge To A Cure Foundation, 8774602873, [email protected], bridgetoacure.org

Twitter

SOURCE Bridge To A Cure Foundation