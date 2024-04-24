Pediatric Cancer Patients Declare "No Cape" the Winner in New Superhero Survey

According to a survey conducted during the first two weeks of April, almost 55% of pediatric cancer patients, survivors, and their siblings have declared, "No Cape" reigns supreme. Post this

Additionally, when asked, pediatric cancer patients shared that if they could have any superpower, 20% would want the power to heal or cure cancer; 17% would want the power to fly; while 10% would want the power of invisibility.

"We are excited to be partnering with the V Foundation and the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation to remind families and patients we work with that they are the true superheroes," said Kim Gradisher, CEO of TRF. "Their collective voices are the embodiment of bravery and resilience."

Dick Vitale, an original V Foundation board member and longtime champion for pediatric cancer research, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of unity and support in the fight against childhood cancer, "These kids are the real superheroes, and their message is clear: being super is not about the cape, but the courage within," said Vitale. "Being super is awesome, baby! And that's exactly what these kids are. They inspire me each and every day."

Tom Coughlin, Founder of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, emphasized the power of collaboration in driving positive change. "At the Jay Fund Foundation, we believe in being there for families tackling childhood cancer every step of the way," said Coughlin. "You don't have to be a superhero to know that two pulling in the same direction is stronger than one. No one fights childhood cancer alone. It takes a team, and we will be there with or without capes to support patients and their families."

In celebration of these findings, the three foundations are declaring April 28 as a "No Cape Day," inviting supporters, donors, and advocates to shun wearing capes in support of childhood cancer heroes worldwide. TRF, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, and the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation stand united in their missions to provide hope, support, and strength to children and families affected by childhood cancer.

For more information about TRF, visit trf.org. For more information about the V Foundation, visit V.org. For more information about the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, visit tcjayfund.org.

About Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation provides comprehensive financial, emotional, and practical support to help keep families in their homes, put food on their tables, keep the lights on, and so much more when a family is tackling childhood cancer. The Jay Fund, the nonprofit organization founded by 3X Super Bowl winning coach Tom Coughlin, was established in 1996 in the memory and spirit of the late Boston College football player, Jay McGillis, who lost his battle with leukemia. From diagnosis to recovery and beyond, the Jay Fund is part of the team, allowing parents and caregivers to focus solely on their child's well-being. The mission is to BE THERE for families facing the unthinkable so they can BE THERE for the patient. To date, the foundation has provided $24 million in assistance and helped over 5,600 families.

About Tyler Robinson Foundation

Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) helps strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by providing grants specifically to offset out-of-pocket life expenses. TRF is the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling band Imagine Dragons. TRF meets a critical need in communities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Africa. Each year, one in 263 children are diagnosed with cancer. While many pediatric cancer organizations focus on growing awareness and support for families with the physical and emotional toll of a diagnosis, the huge financial hardship cancer treatment places on families is rarely discussed. More than 85% of every dollar TRF raises goes right to families in need. For more information visit TRF.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

Media Contacts:

Karen Hart, Communications Strategist for Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, [email protected]

Talia Rothman, PR Consultant for Tyler Robinson Foundation, [email protected]

Alex Paterson, Director of Brand Communications, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, [email protected]

SOURCE Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation