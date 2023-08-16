Pediatric Clinical Trials: Tackling Clinical and Therapeutic Development Challenges Head-On, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By conducting well-designed and ethically conducted pediatric clinical trials, the safety and effectiveness of medications for the youngest patients can be improved and their overall healthcare outcomes enhanced. Tweet this

small population sizes and the need for age-appropriate formulations

ethical conservatism and regulatory restrictions

specific ADME considerations and limitations in blood sampling

differences in body size, development and compliance during puberty

particularities of neonates and infants contributing to heterogeneity

the involvement of families in treatment and in pediatric clinical trials

Having recognized this, Pediatric and Rare diseases legislation adopted in US, EU and in many other countries have addressed the need for drug development in these neglected populations. However, while progress has been made many conditions are still without approved treatments and healthcare professionals relying on off-label options or inadequate studies.

Join this webinar to learn about shaping the future of therapeutic clinical development in pediatric clinical trials.

Join experts from Allucent, Richard Vesely, Vice President, Regulatory Strategy; Vanessa Beddo, PhD, Vice President, Biostatistical Consulting; Maria-Cruz Morillo, Global Therapeutic Operations Lead, Rare Diseases; and Jessica K. Roberts, Director, Pharmacometrics, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Pediatric Clinical Trials: Tackling Clinical and Therapeutic Development Challenges Head-On.

