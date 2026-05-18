Pediatric Dentistry of Reston Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Healthy Smiles Across the DC Metropolitan Area

Practice Marks Milestone with Patient Appreciation Night and Launch of Dr. Neda Kalantar's Debut Children's Book, "Cami the Tiger's Special Smile"

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pediatric Dentistry of Reston, the Northern Virginia practice founded by Dr. Neda Kalantar (Dr. Neda), DDS, marked its 20th anniversary on May 14 with a Patient Appreciation Night that brought together approximately 100 guests from across the community. The evening also served as the official launch of Dr. Neda's debut children's book, "Cami the Tiger's Special Smile," a story that follows Cami, a curious tiger cub born with a cleft lip and palate, on a journey from the misty mountains of Nepal to the savannas of Rwanda — where animal friends teach him about oral health, courage, and the power of believing in himself.

The event, held at the practice's Reston location at 1984 Isaac Newton Square, Suite 200, celebrated two decades of patient-centered pediatric dental care inspired by Dr. Neda's mission to make every child's dental experience positive and empowering. Guests were among the first to have the opportunity to purchase the book, which weaves themes of medical care, confidence, and courage into an adventure story designed for families, classrooms, and bedtime reading. The book's central message — that our differences make us strong and that taking care of ourselves is an act of courage — reflects the philosophy Dr. Neda has brought to her practice for two decades.

In keeping with Dr. Neda's commitment to children's health beyond the dental chair, a portion of the proceeds from "Cami the Tiger's Special Smile" will be donated to Operation Smile, the international nonprofit providing free surgeries to children born with cleft conditions.

"20 years is not something you achieve alone. It is built appointment by appointment, family by family, and I am deeply grateful to the Northern Virginia community for placing their trust in me and in this practice. Plus, my incredible team that has worked so hard alongside me. That trust is what inspired Cami's story — a reminder that courage, care, and community can change a child's life. It is the honor of my career to still be doing this work, and I cannot wait to see where the next 20 years take us," said Dr. Neda.

Illustrated with vibrant, child-friendly artwork, "Cami the Tiger's Special Smile" follows Cami, a tiger cub born with a cleft lip and palate, on a journey from Nepal to Rwanda where he learns about oral health, bravery, and self-belief. Written for children ages 4–12, the book is suited for families, classrooms, and bedtime reading. It is available for purchase on Amazon and at the Pediatric Dentistry of Reston office.

Pediatric Dentistry of Reston has served DC metropolitan families since 2005, offering comprehensive pediatric dental care for infants, children, and adolescents in a warm, welcoming environment designed with young patients in mind.

About Pediatric Dentistry of Reston

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Neda Kalantar, DDS, Pediatric Dentistry of Reston provides comprehensive and specialized dental care for children from infancy through adolescence. The practice is committed to creating positive dental experiences that build healthy habits for life. Located at 1984 Isaac Newton Square, Suite 200, Reston, VA 20190.

Learn more at https://www.kidsdentalsafari.com.

Media Contact

Tina van der Ven, vdV Consulting, 1 +17862169898, [email protected]

SOURCE Pediatric Dentistry of Reston