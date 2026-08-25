Pedoc Launches 10P Power Pedestal, a Configurable 125A Outdoor Electrical Platform

"Instead of replacing an entire pedestal, users can update the internal configuration and extend the value of the original installation." Post this

Rated up to 125 amps, the 10P accommodates up to three 2-inch conduit entries to support incoming and outgoing feeders. A distribution block, neutral bar and ground bar are preinstalled, while an integrated 35mm DIN-rail bracket provides a dedicated location for field-installed circuit breakers.

A separate removable device mounting plate supports a range of receptacle configurations, including layouts with up to three devices. Receptacles and circuit breakers are selected and installed for the specific project rather than permanently defining the pedestal around one electrical configuration. If electrical needs change in the future, the configurable interior allows components and device configurations to be updated without necessarily replacing the complete pedestal enclosure.

Key 10P Power Pedestal features include:

Up to 125A capacity for higher-demand outdoor electrical applications

Configurable power distribution with an included distribution block and preinstalled neutral and ground bars

35mm DIN-rail bracket for on-site circuit breaker configuration

Up to three 2-inch conduit entries

Multiple removable device mounting plates supporting up to three receptacles or switches

Removable front service panel secured with an included tamper-resistant security screw for convenient installation, maintenance, and future reconfiguration

Lockable, self-closing hinged cover to protect electrical components from weather exposure and unauthorized access

Heavy-gauge welded stainless steel construction, with Type 304 stainless steel standard and Type 316 available

Surface-mount or direct-bury installation using Pedoc's optional Direct Bury Adapter

The 10P is designed for outdoor environments where electrical access functions as part of the site's infrastructure. Applications include municipal and public works projects, streetscapes, vendor markets, food truck and mobile kitchen operations, RV parks and campgrounds, event and stage power, campuses, recreational facilities, marinas, and other commercial outdoor installations requiring higher-capacity power.

The pedestal is available in 30-, 36-, 42- and 48-inch above-grade heights and a range of UV-rated powder coat finishes, brushed stainless steel and custom colors. Optional accessories expand installation and site-use flexibility, including a stainless-steel Cord Wrap Bracket for convenient cord storage and a Direct Bury Adapter that converts the surface-mount 10P for in-ground installation.

The 10P is cULus Listed to UL Standard 1773 and NEMA 3R rated for wet locations. Manufactured in Mt. Prospect, Illinois, the 10P complies with Build America, Buy America Act (BABAA) and Buy American Act (BAA) requirements, making it well-suited for federally funded and public infrastructure projects.

See the 10P Power Pedestal in action:

A 90-second product video demonstrates the pedestal's internal configuration, service access and installation features. Visit the 10P Power Pedestal product page to watch the video and access specifications, drawings and configuration information.

About Pedoc Power Solutions

Pedoc Power Solutions is a family-owned U.S. manufacturer of outdoor power pedestals for commercial, municipal and public infrastructure applications. The company has been manufacturing power pedestals since 2009, with products designed and manufactured in Mt. Prospect, Illinois. Pedoc offers stainless steel power pedestal solutions for new construction and retrofit applications, backed by U.S.-based sales and technical support.

Media Contact

Melinda Marks, Pedoc Power Solutions, 1 8885180330, [email protected], www.pedocpower.com

SOURCE Pedoc Power Solutions