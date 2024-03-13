Peech AI Awarded Best Product in AI & Data at the 2024 Product Awards

"This accolade is a testament to our commitment to revolutionize the way content is crafted, and we are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead." - Danielle Dafni, Founding CEO at Peech Post this

Peech AI provides an automated video repurposing and editing solution that allows companies to obtain a limitless supply of branded videos from their content with a one-click, fully AI-powered post-production process. With smart content analysis, facial recognition, transcription and translation, customized branding, frame resizing, and more, Peech generates videos in all aspect ratios, all languages, and all use cases within minutes.

"Great tools are the Product Manager's secret weapon," said SC Moatti, founding CEO of Products That Count, "essential for staying ahead in the competitive market landscape. I congratulate Peech AI on defining product excellence in 2024 and beyond."

"In our relentless pursuit to redefine the future of video creation, we are honored to be recognized with the prestigious Best AI & Data Product Award," said Danielle Dafni, founding CEO of Peech. "At Peech, our mission is to usher the video industry into its next generation. We understand the challenges companies face in scaling their video creation process, often relying on external experts, leading to bottlenecks and hindered innovation. We strive to break free from these constraints, enabling companies to create and execute like never before. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to revolutionize the way content is crafted, and we are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead."

Peech AI stands at the forefront of video content creation, providing 100% automation without sacrificing human control or quality. Peech liberates media companies and marketing teams from the constraints of manual experts and external suppliers, empowering creativity, saving post-production time and budget, and allowing them to scale and elevate their content effortlessly. This innovative tool not only reduces dependency on experts but also enhances results, making video production scalable, efficient, and cost-effective. Embrace the power of AI with Peech, where possibilities in content creation are limitless. Unlock the future of video content creation at peech-ai.com.

The 7th annual Product Awards, produced by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, celebrate the best products for product managers, chosen by product leaders. Based on insights from thousands of product managers, the Product Awards showcase product managers' favorite products within categories as defined by our independent Awards Advisory Board, 25 product leaders committed to pushing forward the product conversation. Learn more at productsthatcount.com/awards.

