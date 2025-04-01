Peek-A-Photo Launches Innovative Lift-the-Flap Storybook Albums for Mother's Day

San Diego mom entrepreneur creates patent-pending children's books with hidden photo pockets that reveal pictures of loved ones, now available for pre-order for Mother's Day delivery.
SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peek-A-Photo Launches Innovative Lift-the-Flap Photo Storybooks for Children Patent-Pending Design Combines Storytelling with Personal Photos for Enhanced Early Childhood Development
Peek-A-Photo announces the launch of its innovative lift-the-flap storybook albums that seamlessly integrate family photographs into the reading experience. Designed for children ages 0-3, these unique books feature concealed photo pockets behind interactive flaps, creating a personalized "peek-a-boo" experience that enhances emotional connections while fostering a love of reading.
Founded by Maribel Angulo Bender, a San Diego-based entrepreneur and mother, Peek-A-Photo addresses a gap in the children's book market for durable, interactive books that incorporate personal photographs.
"While there are customizable books on the market, none offer the magical experience of discovering real family photos hidden behind interactive flaps," explains Angulo Bender. "Our books transform ordinary storytime into moments of surprise and connection. For families separated by distance, these books are particularly meaningful—loved ones who live far away can now become part of a child's daily reading ritual, fostering connections that traditional books simply can't create."
The patent-pending design features photo pockets hidden behind engaging flaps shaped like trees, windows, doors, and other objects that integrate with the storyline. Parents can easily insert standard 4×6 photo prints behind each flap, creating a customized reading experience.
Product Features:
- Available in durable board book and soft cloth formats
- Five interactive flaps with concealed photo pockets per book
- Simple tab system for easy photo insertion
- Patent-pending design that combines storytelling with photo discovery
The concept has already received enthusiastic responses during early presentations. One mother was moved to tears seeing how the book could help her autistic son connect with family members through visual recognition. Another parent valued how the books could help children know extended family members who live far away.
"These reactions confirm what we believed—that combining storytelling with personal photos creates something truly special for families," adds Angulo Bender.
The initial product line includes two titles with plans to expand offerings and add Spanish-language versions in the coming years. Peek-A-Photo will begin with direct sales at San Diego-area events before expanding to online sales later in 2025.
About Peek-A-Photo:
Founded in 2025, Peek-A-Photo creates innovative children's books that combine storytelling with personalized photo experiences. Our mission is to strengthen family bonds, make reading fun through engagement and personalization, and bring smiles to children as they discover loved ones in their books. Based in San Diego, California, Peek-A-Photo is a woman-owned family business dedicated to enhancing early childhood development through meaningful reading experiences.
