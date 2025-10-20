Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms VaxCare Program Boosts Pediatric Vaccine Uptake

"This study validates what we've long believed," said Ruth Carrico, PhD DNP APRN. "Simple, timely communication is an effective way to help close gaps in care. When families get that reminder at just the right moment, more children get protected. It's a win for public health." Post this

Research for this study was reviewed and approved by an institutional review board and published under open-access guidelines.

Key Findings

Overall vaccination rate increased from 15.9% to 18.8%.

Meningococcal B (MenB) administration rose by 64%.

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) administration increased by 36%.

Additionally, analysis showed strong results among older pediatric age groups as well as clinics with lower vaccination volumes. Vaccination rates for teens aged 13 and older jumped from 16.8% to 22.5%, while clinics with lower vaccination volumes nearly doubled their rates from 6% to 12%, suggesting that timely reminders can help offset constraints often felt in smaller practices.

"This study validates what we've long believed," said Ruth Carrico, PhD DNP APRN. "Simple, timely communication is an effective way to help close gaps in care. When families get that reminder at just the right moment, more children get protected. It's a win for public health."

By integrating a reminder program into its end-to-end vaccine management platform, VaxCare offers providers a scalable, low-effort solution to improve adherence across diverse clinic settings, age groups, and vaccine types.

