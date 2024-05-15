Peer Sales Agency Drives Dramatic Results For 30-Year-Old Company

Digital campaign recognized with American Marketing Association award. Omaha, NE—Peer Sales Agency, a trailblazer in B2B sales empowerment and digital marketing, was recognized with two 2024 Pinnacle Awards by the Omaha Chapter of the American Marketing Association. Peer Sales Agency won a Pinnacle award in "New Kids on the Block," which recognizes first-time competitors, and a Bronze award in Digital Campaign—Small Business.

OMAHA, Neb., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peer Sales Agency, a trailblazer in B2B sales empowerment and digital marketing, was recognized with two 2024 Pinnacle Awards by the Omaha Chapter of the American Marketing Association. Peer Sales Agency won a Pinnacle award in "New Kids on the Block," which recognizes first-time competitors, and a Bronze award in Digital Campaign—Small Business.

Unmatched Digital Transformation for Sloan Medical

The award-winning project involved a comprehensive overhaul of Sloan Medical's digital marketing strategy. Sloan Medical is an Omaha-based company with a 30-year history of developing high-quality personal protective equipment for operating room personnel.

"The main goal was to increase visibility and direct engagement by boosting the number of free sample requests from medical professionals," said Ryan Mack, CEO and co-founder of Peer Sales Agency. "We achieved a 280% increase in sample requests year over year, significantly exceeding our initial objectives."

The increase in product sample requests opened the door for the Sloan Medical team with new customers. They were able to engage and have conversations with contacts who had actively sought out their product. Creating more sales opportunities for their clients is exactly what the Peer Sales Agency approach is all about.

A Campaign That Sets a New Benchmark

Peer Sales Agency's strategy included developing a targeted messaging matrix, a modernized brand image, and a dynamic website (https://sloanmedical.com/). Coupled with a strategic digital advertising campaign and content marketing plan, these efforts dramatically increased Sloan Medical's digital footprint.

"Seeing Sloan's digital traffic soar by nearly 500% and watching new client engagements flourish has been incredibly rewarding," said Sara Hanlon, president and co-founder of Peer Sales Agency, "These results not only demonstrate our commitment to driving client success but also underscore our unique ability to amplify B2B sales and marketing efforts."

About Peer Sales Agency

Peer Sales Agency specializes in helping growing businesses support their sales teams. Their unique philosophy and approach are designed to help outside sales teams make a major impact in their process. Combining expertise in digital strategy and customer needs, Peer Sales Agency provides marketing solutions that deliver measurable results and strong ROI.

Media Contact

Sara Hanlon, Peer Sales Agency, 1 4024903963, [email protected], https://peersalesagency.com/

SOURCE Peer Sales Agency