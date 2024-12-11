Peer Software Unveils Next-Generation PeerGFS: Redefining Data Synchronization and AI Workload Optimization for Global Enterprises

"The newest release of PeerGFS is a critical solution for enterprises looking to maximize data resilience, operational efficiency, and AI performance as they manage increasingly complex data landscapes," said Jimmy Tam, CEO, Peer Software. Post this

This flexible modern distributed architecture provides:

Optimized AI data workflows and orchestration

Enhanced support for leading on-premises, hybrid and cloud storage platforms

Resilience by eliminating points of failure to maintain uptime and speed recovery operations

Improved performance in large data implementations

Simplified compliance with international data sovereignty regulations

"The newest release of PeerGFS is a critical solution for enterprises looking to maximize data resilience, operational efficiency, and AI performance as they manage increasingly complex data landscapes," said Jimmy Tam, CEO, Peer Software. "As enterprises expand globally, they need a solution that can handle intricate data orchestration across multiple locations without compromising availability or efficiency. This new PeerGFS release not only enhances business continuity and data protection but also optimizes AI performance by seamlessly bringing data from the edge to central hubs. It's a powerful step forward for our customers who rely on us to support their critical data needs."

About Peer Software

Peer Software's mission is to simplify file management and orchestration for enterprise organizations. IT administrators constantly face the unenviable task of trying to architect, build and operate resilient, highly available 24/7 global operations while simultaneously striving to add flexibility and agility in their technological choices to quickly adapt to ever evolving business and technical demands. Through its global file service, storage observability and analytics solutions, Peer helps enterprises meet these challenges across edge, data center, and cloud environments. Follow Peer Software on Twitter and LinkedIn.

