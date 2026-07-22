PeerSpot Announces Q2 Customer Choice Award Winners Based 100% on Practitioner Reviews

The latest Tech Leader and Rising Star awards highlight the enterprise tech products that real practitioners trust most.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeerSpot, the Buying Intelligence Platform for enterprise technology, today announced its Q2 Customer Choice Award winners. This quarter's awards highlight the top-performing products across critical enterprise tech categories, including Cloud and Data Security solutions.

The PeerSpot Customer Choice Awards are decided entirely by verified users. Winners are chosen based on honest, detailed reviews and real buying traffic from professionals who use these tools every day.

The Q2 awards are split into two main categories:

Tech Leaders: The top three products in each category that have shown consistent, high-quality performance based on a 12-month rolling average of user reviews and traffic.

Rising Stars: The fast-growing products that have seen a significant surge in interest and traffic from enterprise buyers over the past year.

"Enterprise tech buyers want to know what actually works from the people who are already doing the job," said Russell Rothstein, Founder and CEO of PeerSpot. "That is why these awards are based 100% on real practitioner experiences. The products winning today earned their spots because real users took the time to write deep, honest reviews about how these tools perform in the real world."

Where to Find the Reviews:

These verified practitioner reviews are publicly available to help buyers compare solutions. They can be found directly on PeerSpot, as AWS Validated Reviews, and on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

PeerSpot's review process is built to ensure complete credibility. This gives the tech community an unbiased look at how products handle real-world challenges.

The complete list of Q2 Tech Leaders and Rising Stars can be found on the official awards page at https://customerchoiceawards.peerspot.com.

About PeerSpot:

PeerSpot is the Buying Intelligence Platform for enterprise technology, helping buyers make confident decisions through verified practitioner reviews, product comparisons, buyer guides, and community expertise. PeerSpot powers validated reviews for AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace and transforms customer insight into AI-ready buying intelligence.

Media Contact

Trent Conley, PeerSpot, 1 5129398808, [email protected], https://company.peerspot.com/

SOURCE PeerSpot