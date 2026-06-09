PeerSpot Collaborates with Google Cloud to Bring Verified Customer Reviews to Google Cloud Marketplace

PeerSpot is collaborating with Google Cloud to bring verified customer reviews and practitioner insights directly to the Google Cloud Marketplace. This integration helps enterprise buyers quickly evaluate software based on real-world deployment experiences.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delivering verified customer proof and practitioner-led insights where enterprise software decisions are made.

PeerSpot today announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud to bring verified customer reviews and practitioner insights to Google Cloud Marketplace, helping buyers access detailed customer experiences while evaluating software solutions.

Through this collaboration, Google Cloud Marketplace users will be able to access structured and verified customer feedback designed to support software research and evaluation workflows. PeerSpot's long-form review methodology captures practitioner perspectives on areas such as deployment experience, operational considerations, integrations, support, and real-world use cases.

"As software purchasing increasingly happens through cloud marketplaces, access to detailed customer feedback can help buyers make more informed decisions," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "PeerSpot's approach helps bring additional context to the evaluation experience within Google Cloud Marketplace."

PeerSpot's review model is designed to capture detailed implementation and operational feedback from enterprise technology practitioners. The collaboration will support the presentation of customer insights within Google Cloud Marketplace product experiences.

"Enterprise buyers are looking for more than high-level product information when evaluating technology," said Russell Rothstein. "They want to understand how products perform in real environments from people who have deployed and operated them. Our collaboration with Google Cloud helps bring those customer perspectives closer to where software evaluation and purchasing decisions are happening."

This partnership also expands how PeerSpot's structured review content can be used across AI-powered discovery and research experiences. Review summaries within Google Cloud Marketplace are enabled by Google's Gemini models to help buyers more quickly identify relevant insights from customer feedback.

PeerSpot's review framework is designed to organize practitioner insights into structured content formats that can support modern search, recommendation, and AI-assisted evaluation experiences.

For more information, visit PeerSpot.

Media Contact

Trent Conley, PeerSpot, 1 5129398808, [email protected], https://company.peerspot.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE PeerSpot