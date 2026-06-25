PeerSpot Partners with iShoot.direct to Expand PeerVideos and Scale Authentic Customer Expertise

Partnership helps enterprise technology vendors capture trusted customer video reviews as buyers increasingly seek authentic practitioner insight

MIAMI and NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeerSpot, the trusted platform for enterprise technology reviews and customer expertise, today announced a partnership with iShoot.direct to expand PeerVideos, PeerSpot's premium customer video review offering.

The partnership combines PeerSpot's community of verified technology practitioners with iShoot.direct's enterprise video production expertise, making it easier for technology vendors to capture and share authentic customer experiences through professionally produced video interviews.

As AI-generated content becomes increasingly common across digital channels, buyers are placing greater value on real-world experiences shared by practitioners who have implemented, managed, and evaluated technology solutions firsthand. The expanded PeerVideos program helps vendors scale trusted customer expertise while maintaining the credibility, transparency, and depth of insight that technology buyers expect.

"Technology buyers increasingly want to hear directly from practitioners who have real-world experience with the products they're evaluating," said Russell Rothstein, Founder and CEO of PeerSpot. "PeerVideos helps vendors amplify the voice of their customers in a format that is engaging, credible, and increasingly important in both buyer research and AI-driven discovery. Our partnership with iShoot.direct allows us to scale that offering while maintaining the quality and trust that define the PeerSpot community."

PeerVideos enables vendors to capture customer stories through both remote and on-site video interviews. The program is designed to respect the limited time of participating executives while producing high-quality content that can be used across websites, sales enablement programs, customer advocacy initiatives, marketplaces, executive presentations, and AI-powered discovery experiences.

"The organizations that stand out today are the ones that can demonstrate real customer outcomes and authentic customer advocacy," said Daniel Milikow, CEO of iShoot.direct. "Together with PeerSpot, we're helping technology companies capture customer expertise in a format that is professional, scalable, and trusted by buyers."

The partnership reflects the growing importance of customer-generated expertise in enterprise technology buying decisions. As answer engines and large language models increasingly surface and summarize customer perspectives, authentic practitioner insight has become one of the most influential forms of content in the buying journey.

PeerVideos is available through PeerSpot and supports customer advocacy programs, review initiatives, executive storytelling, marketplace programs, thought leadership, and sales enablement efforts.

About PeerSpot

PeerSpot is the trusted platform for enterprise technology reviews and customer expertise. Through in-depth reviews, customer interviews, marketplace reviews, and AI-powered insight tools, PeerSpot helps technology buyers make informed decisions based on the experiences of real practitioners. PeerSpot serves a global community of enterprise technology professionals and technology vendors.

About iShoot.direct

iShoot.direct is a video production company specializing in customer stories, executive interviews, employer branding, and enterprise video content. The company has produced tens of thousands of customer and executive videos for Fortune 500 and global enterprise organizations through its scalable, white-glove production model.

Media Contact

Daniel Milikow, iShoot.direct LLC, 1 754-703-7703., [email protected], http://ishoot.direct

SOURCE iShoot.direct LLC