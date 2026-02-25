PeerSpot's 2026 Cybersecurity Buying Intelligence Report

The report reveals a massive shift in practitioner confidence, independent of vendor marketing spend.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeerSpot today released the 2026 Cybersecurity Buying Intelligence Report, a 90-day benchmark of verified buyer mindshare. This report analyzes live technical evaluation behavior across 1,000+ products to expose the categories upon which enterprise practitioners focus their deepest evaluation efforts.

The findings challenge established market narratives:

An open-source SIEM solution has outpaced legacy leaders (including Splunk and IBM QRadar) in active mindshare, signaling a practitioner's confidence in flexible, community-driven architectures.

Following Google's $32B acquisition of Wiz, the platform captured 21.7% of all CNAPP mindshare; nearly 1.5x its closest competitor. Signaling a strong consolidation of buyer interest following recent platform acquisitions.

Microsoft now leads momentum in 12 of the 30 analyzed categories, proving that vendors embedded within existing enterprise ecosystems benefit disproportionately during consolidation cycles.

Practioners across all 30 categories prioritize operational simplicity over extensive features, making support variability and policy complexity the top two frustrations for practitioners.

"Practitioners are voting with their time, not just their budgets," says Russell Rothstein, CEO at PeerSpot. "This report gives vendors the unvarnished reality of where they stand against verified market behavior and active competitive research."

Report Scope & Methodology Covering the 90-day period window of Nov 1, 2025 – Jan 30, 2026: the report offers granular analysis of the 30 highest-momentum cybersecurity segments. Rankings are built exclusively on organic engagement (views, head-to-head comparisons, and long-form reviews) ensuring a roadmap validated by users, not sponsorship dollars.

