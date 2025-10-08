Peertracks to strengthen its Immersive Audio Streaming catalog with Exclusive 360 Reality Audio Content

"Now is the time to embrace 360 Reality Audio. The depth and dimension it adds to music, whether an older catalog of classics or new creations, is unmatched." - Eddie Corral Post this

Why This Matters

For the first time, independent artists and labels alike have a one-stop solution to produce, mix, and DISTRIBUTE IMMERSIVE CONTENT. Peertracks, (the steaming service) and MusicXR, recording and creation of content, are building an ecosystem that removes barriers to entry, paving the way for a wave of new recordings in 360 Reality Audio.

MusicXR provides:

Full 360 Reality Audio production and encoding services.

Distribution for traditional stereo recordings to 150+ active music streaming platforms, with a special focus on 360 Reality Audio content for Amazon Music and Peertracks.

What's Free? As part of the launch, MusicXR is offering a FREE 360 Reality Audio mix creation for all artists, labels, and producers. Artists can submit one track to be professionally mixed for 360 Reality Audio, a nominal $5 fee for distribution to cover network costs. This offer is designed to introduce creators to the future of immersive sound and expand the catalog available to listeners. The offer will run through the holiday season through the New Year January 15th.

The Peertracks app will be showcased LIVE at this year's Springboard Festival in Memphis, TN. https://springboardmemphis.com Artists from all genres are invited to join the movement and experience the next generation of sound. Visit MusicXR.com to take advantage of the free conversion offer and submit your tracks. With Peertracks, your music is guaranteed to reach audiences as it was meant to be heard - fully immersive, with uncompromising quality.

