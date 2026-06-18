PeerVsn Officially Debuts at InfoComm 2026, Redefining Human Connection Through Life-Size Telepresence

At the end of the day, people build relationships with other people, not digital representations of them. Post this

The result is PeerVsn, a next-generation telepresence platform designed to make life-size human presence accessible from virtually anywhere in the world.

PeerVsn briefly emerged from stealth at InfoComm 2024 to validate the platform, gather market-driven insights, and engage directly with prospective end users, channel partners, resellers, and strategic industry stakeholders. What began as a deliberate effort to test market assumptions and collect feedback resulted in an unexpected honor, with PeerVsn being recognized as Best New Technology at InfoComm, North America's largest professional audiovisual trade show. Rather than rushing to commercialization, the founders returned to stealth mode, investing nearly two additional years into engineering, software development, industrial design, user experience refinement, and real-world testing to ensure the platform was fully prepared for large-scale deployment.

The platform's official debut at InfoComm 2026 is taking place within LG Electronics' exhibit and reflects PeerVsn's broader commercialization strategy. Recognized globally for its innovation, display technology leadership, and extensive channel ecosystem, LG Electronics provides an ideal foundation for introducing PeerVsn to enterprise customers, strategic partners, and new markets around the world. Beyond its industry-leading hardware portfolio, LG has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing complete solutions that solve real business challenges, making the company a natural fit for PeerVsn's vision of delivering meaningful human connection through technology.

Attendees can experience PeerVsn firsthand at:

InfoComm 2026

LG Electronics USA Booth C7836

Central Hall

Las Vegas Convention Center

The founding team brings together decades of experience spanning product development, software engineering, user experience design, industrial design, commercialization, and experiential technology, with a track record of delivering innovative products and experiences for globally recognized brands across a wide range of industries.

Designed from the ground up for mobility and ease of deployment, the PeerVsn Portal delivers up to 36 hours of battery-powered operation and can be transported through standard doorways, hallways, and elevators. Complementing the Portal is the compact PeerVsn Studio Kit, a turnkey solution that can be shipped virtually anywhere in the world and deployed in minutes.

Completely self-contained and powered by Wi-Fi or 5G LTE connectivity, the platform eliminates many of the infrastructure requirements associated with traditional telepresence systems. Together, the PeerVsn Portal and Studio Kit enable organizations to deploy a life-size presence virtually anywhere. Designed to be highly adaptable, the platform supports a wide range of industries and use cases, enabling organizations to extend their reach, increase engagement, and connect people in ways that were previously impractical or impossible.

"We're witnessing an industry-wide race toward avatars, holograms, and AI-generated experiences. While many of these technologies are visually impressive, they often mistake novelty for connection," said Daniel Black, Co-Founder of PeerVsn. "At the end of the day, people build relationships with other people, not digital representations of them. As organizations search for more meaningful ways to engage audiences, employees, customers, and communities, we believe the most powerful experience in the room is still a real person."

Black continued, "What's particularly interesting is that industry leaders are arriving at a similar conclusion. The introduction of HP Dimension with Google Beam at InfoComm 2025 reinforces a broader market shift toward technologies that make remote communication feel more natural, personal, and human. We believe the future isn't about replacing people with technology. It's about using technology to bring people together in more meaningful ways."

"Technology is at its best when it helps people connect," said Steve Deitz, Co-Founder of PeerVsn. "Everything we've built, from the software experience to the physical design, has been centered around making remote interactions more engaging, accessible and scalable for our customers."

With support from LG Electronics and Logitech, PeerVsn enters the market with access to world-class display technology, communications infrastructure, and global reach. After more than three years of development and significant founder investment, the company enters the market with a strong second-mover advantage, combining enterprise-grade reliability, thoughtful industrial design, and a purpose-built platform designed for scale.

Whether bringing a guest lecturer into a classroom, connecting a physician with a patient, enabling a World War II veteran to meet museum visitors, allowing an influencer to engage with fans, helping a political candidate connect with voters, or extending the presence of a business leader across multiple locations, PeerVsn enables meaningful human interaction without the limitations of geography.

PeerVsn will be demonstrated publicly throughout InfoComm 2026, where attendees can experience firsthand how the platform is redefining what it means to be present from afar.

About PeerVsn

PeerVsn is a next-generation telepresence platform redefining what it means to be present from afar. By combining enterprise-grade hardware, a purpose-built software platform, and a highly mobile, battery-powered design, PeerVsn enables organizations to deploy life-size human presence virtually anywhere. Designed for simplicity, mobility, and scale, the platform helps organizations extend their reach, deepen engagement, and create more authentic, impactful interactions without the limitations of geography.

Media Contact

Daniel Black, PeerVsn, 1 6503871058, [email protected], www.peervsn.com

SOURCE PeerVsn