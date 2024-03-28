PEG, LLC Earns 2024 Energy Star® Sustained Excellence Award

The industry interest and consequent enhanced scrutiny in ENERGY STAR Certified New Homes has provided an opportunity for the outstanding PEG family of professionals to demonstrate their collective commitment to excellence. Post this

"The industry interest and consequent enhanced scrutiny in ENERGY STAR Certified New Homes has provided an opportunity for the outstanding PEG family of professionals to demonstrate their collective commitment to excellence." said JoAnn Spence, President and CEO of PEG, LLC. "Their passion and professionalism is on full display day in and day out and I could not be more proud to share this award with every single associate, client and constituent that we have the honor to collaborate with."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

"President Biden's Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About PEG, LLC

PEG, LLC is in its 26th year as a diverse energy efficiency, engineering, environmental, and management consulting firm operating principally in the Eastern and Central United States. PEG specializes in building energy performance, carbon and greenhouse gas reduction, green building program compliance, building diagnostics, environmental and code compliance, thermal performance, HVAC design and operation, and construction defect. These capabilities have enabled PEG to become a leader in the application of national green building standards and demand side energy efficiency protocols. Operating as a design consultant and "boots on the ground" interim and continuous inspection agent, PEG leads the way in verification of effective planning and real-world application of all aspects of sustainable construction. PEG performs at every level of contracting from commercial structures to residential dwellings to charitable endeavors.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at http://www.energystar.gov/impacts.

Media Contact

Lucas Coplon, PEG, LLC, 240-417-8237, [email protected], https://pegenv.com/

