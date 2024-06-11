PEG, LLC Earns ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Award for 2024

"The industry interest and consequent enhanced scrutiny in ENERGY STAR Certified New Homes has provided an opportunity for the outstanding PEG family of professionals to demonstrate their collective commitment to excellence." said JoAnn Spence, President and CEO of PEG, LLC. Post this

In 2023, ENERGY STAR partners constructed more than 190,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments, representing more than 12% of all U.S. homes built. This work helped Americans save more than $600 million in energy costs and helped to avoid 4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

"The industry interest and consequent enhanced scrutiny in ENERGY STAR Certified New Homes has provided an opportunity for the outstanding PEG family of professionals to demonstrate their collective commitment to excellence." said JoAnn Spence, President and CEO of PEG, LLC. "Their passion and professionalism is on full display day in and day out and I could not be more proud to share this award with every single associate, client and constituent that we have the honor to collaborate with."

"We congratulate our Market Leader Award winners for their continued leadership in bringing energy efficiency to the forefront of the residential new construction sector," said Jonathan Passe, manager of EPA's ENERGY STAR Residential Branch. "These partners have truly made a significant positive impact in energy-efficient construction and environmental protection over the past year."

For three decades, ENERGY STAR certified new homes have set the standard for quality, efficiency, and lasting value. These homes meet strict requirements set by the EPA, adhere to tried-and-true best building practices, and are third-party tested, inspected, and certified. The result is a home that is at least 10 percent more efficient than typical new construction while delivering improved comfort, durability, and indoor air quality.

About PEG, LLC

PEG, LLC https://pegenv.com/ is in its 26th year as a diverse energy efficiency, engineering, environmental, and management consulting firm operating principally in the Eastern and Central United States. PEG specializes in building energy performance, carbon and greenhouse gas reduction, green building program compliance, building diagnostics, environmental and code compliance, thermal performance, HVAC design and operation, and construction defect. These capabilities have enabled PEG to become a leader in the application of national green building standards and demand side energy efficiency protocols. Operating as a design consultant and "boots on the ground" interim and continuous inspection agent, PEG leads the way in verification of effective planning and real-world application of all aspects of sustainable construction. PEG performs at every level of contracting from commercial structures to residential dwellings to charitable endeavors.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about.

