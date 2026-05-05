Pegasus Logistics Group Appoints Karl Schultz as Chief Information Officer

"Pegasus Logistics is a company that values both innovation and people," said Karl Schultz. "I'm excited to join a leadership team that is focused on building sustainable, scalable solutions while staying true to a strong culture and client-first mindset." Post this

Most recently, Karl served in executive technology leadership roles supporting cloud-based SaaS platforms and global IT operations. Throughout his career, he has played key leadership roles in organizations navigating growth and transformation, overseeing enterprise IT operations, guiding complex technology integrations, and leading system transitions. Known for blending strategic vision with practical execution, Karl brings a balanced and collaborative approach to technology leadership.

Karl holds a degree from Texas A&M University and has completed professional certifications in IT service management and enterprise systems. He is recognized for his ability to translate complex technology strategies into clear, actionable outcomes that support innovation and long-term growth across organizations.

"Karl is a proven technology leader who understands how to build systems that scale while keeping the business and its people at the center," said Ken Beam, CEO of Pegasus Logistics Group. "His experience and leadership style align perfectly with our vision as we continue to invest in technology that strengthens our operations and enhances the client experience."

As CIO, Karl will lead Pegasus Logistics Group's global technology roadmap, overseeing infrastructure, cybersecurity, and systems innovation, and advancing the company's AI initiatives while partnering closely with teams across the organization to support operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

"Pegasus Logistics is a company that values both innovation and people," said Karl Schultz. "I'm excited to join a leadership team that is focused on building sustainable, scalable solutions while staying true to a strong culture and client-first mindset."

About Pegasus Logistics Group

Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group specializes in solving complex logistics challenges with a client-first mindset. From time-sensitive freight and project logistics to managed delivery and final-mile services, Pegasus is known for its high-performance culture and operational excellence. The company is consistently recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 and is a Certified Great Place to Work.

Media Contact

Sara Buckley, Pegasus Logistics Group, 1 817-875-5907, [email protected], www.pegasuslogistics.com

SOURCE Pegasus Logistics Group