Pegasus Logistics Group Appoints Max Bernaldo as Executive Vice President, International

"Pegasus is a company with heart, vision, and a commitment to service," said Max Bernaldo. "I'm honored to join a team that's not only passionate about solving complex logistics challenges, but also deeply invested in its people and long-term client partnerships." Post this

Most recently, Max served as SVP of Business Development for the Americas at GEODIS, where he led a regional team responsible for generating over $120 million in net new sales over four years. His global perspective, operational discipline, and people-first leadership style position him to make an immediate impact at Pegasus Logistics Group.

"Max is a proven leader with a deep understanding of global markets and a relentless drive to elevate both client service and team performance," said Ken Beam, CEO of Pegasus Logistics Group. "His track record and values align perfectly with where Pegasus is headed internationally."

As EVP, International, Max will oversee Pegasus Logistics' international freight forwarding strategy, including global operations, partner development, and growth initiatives across key trade lanes.

"Pegasus is a company with heart, vision, and a commitment to service," said Max Bernaldo. "I'm honored to join a team that's not only passionate about solving complex logistics challenges, but also deeply invested in its people and long-term client partnerships."

"Max is exactly the type of leader we want to build around- strategic, experienced, and all-in on the culture," added Hiram Hartnett, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Pegasus Logistics. "He knows what it takes to win globally, and he'll help us scale our international offering without losing what makes Pegasus special."

About Pegasus Logistics Group

Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group specializes in solving complex logistics challenges with a client-first mindset. From time-sensitive freight and project logistics to managed delivery and final-mile services, Pegasus is known for its high-performance culture and operational excellence. The company is consistently recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 and is a Certified Great Place to Work.

Media Contact

Sara Buckley, Pegasus Logistics Group, 1 817-875-5907, [email protected], https://www.pegasuslogistics.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Pegasus Logistics Group