Pegasus Logistics Group Appoints Phil Clawson as Global Head of Sustainability to Accelerate Decarbonization and Drive Sustainable Innovation

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Logistics Group, one of the largest privately held freight forwarders in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Clawson as Global Head of Sustainability. This strategic addition to the leadership team will embed sustainability across operations and drive innovative, low-carbon logistics solutions, empowering clients to decarbonize their supply chains while advancing Pegasus's long-term growth strategy.
For Pegasus Logistics Group, sustainability represents not only a commitment to people and the planet but also a strategic opportunity to expand its industry-leading services, reducing environmental impact and enhancing operational efficiency for its clients. Phil will play a key role in leading these efforts, catalyzing sustainability and growth.
Phil brings over 20 years of experience leading sustainability and ESG efforts across multiple industries, including logistics, technology, healthcare, biotech, consumer goods, automotive, and professional services. His deep expertise in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing supply chain sustainability, and driving ESG initiatives has helped businesses achieve significant environmental and social goals while driving measurable ROI.
"We are excited to welcome Phil to Pegasus Logistics as we deepen our commitment to sustainability," said Ken Beam, CEO of Pegasus Logistics Group. "His extensive experience and ability to work across a myriad of industries will strengthen our partnership with clients, helping them meet their sustainability objectives while advancing our collective goals."
Phil will focus on embedding sustainability, reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, implementing innovative low- and zero-emissions freight solutions, reducing waste, and optimizing logistics. He will also collaborate closely with clients and logistics partners to ensure that sustainability is embedded across the entire value chain, driving mutual benefits.
"I'm thrilled to join Pegasus Logistics Group at this critical time in the global push for sustainability," said Phil Clawson. "Together with our clients and partners, we can deliver innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact and improve operational performance, benefiting our clients, communities, the planet, and our business."
Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group has worked tirelessly to serve clients with excellence, take care of team members, and make a difference in the community. Pegasus Logistics specializes in handling those parts of the supply chain that carry extraordinary challenges, including time-definite shipping, project-intensive logistics, managed delivery, and final-mile customization. Pegasus Logistics continues to experience unparalleled growth and is one of the most admired companies in the market. It is a Certified Great Place to Work and is regularly recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50, which ranks the fastest-growing mid-market companies.
