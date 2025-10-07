Pegasus Logistics Group Appoints Scott Donahue as Chief Financial Officer

"I'm thrilled to join Pegasus at such an exciting time," said Scott Donahue. "The company's culture of collaboration, innovation, and client focus is unmatched, and I look forward to delivering measurable results and long-term growth." Post this

Previously, as CFO of PLA Holdings, LLC, Scott drove EBITDA growth of 176% in the first year, 40% in the second, and led multiple acquisitions totaling $230M in revenue, while building scalable IT and reporting infrastructures for data-driven decision-making.

"Scott is a transformative leader with a track record of driving operational efficiency, financial growth, and team development," said Ken Beam, CEO of Pegasus Logistics Group.

"I'm thrilled to join Pegasus at such an exciting time," said Scott Donahue. "The company's culture of collaboration, innovation, and client focus is unmatched, and I look forward to delivering measurable results and long-term growth."

Scott added, "My goal is to ensure that every financial decision supports the company's mission while enabling growth and operational excellence."

His career includes numerous recognitions, including the OnCon Top 50 CFO Award (2022), the Environmental Silver Award (2012), and the PwC Dallas Star Award (2004).

As CFO, Scott will oversee Pegasus Logistics Group's financial strategy, governance, reporting, and operational performance while driving initiatives to enhance scalability and efficiency.

About Pegasus Logistics Group

Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group specializes in solving complex logistics challenges with a client-first mindset. From time-sensitive freight and project logistics to managed delivery and final-mile services, Pegasus is known for its high-performance culture and operational excellence. The company is consistently recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 and is a Certified Great Place to Work.

