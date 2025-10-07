Pegasus Logistics Group Appoints Scott Donahue as Chief Financial Officer

Pegasus Logistics Group has appointed Scott Donahue as Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of executive financial leadership across multi-location manufacturing, logistics, and service organizations, Donahue will lead Pegasus' financial strategy, focusing on operational efficiency, scalable growth, and strategic initiatives that drive long-term value.
COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Logistics Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Donahue as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years of executive financial leadership to support the company's continued growth.
Scott joins Pegasus Logistics with extensive experience leading multi-location organizations across manufacturing, logistics, and service industries, consistently delivering transformative financial performance and operational improvements. Most recently, he served as Interim CFO for The LETGO Group, LLC in Dallas, implementing innovative inventory and logistics systems and leading strategic acquisition initiatives that created significant value.
Previously, as CFO of PLA Holdings, LLC, Scott drove EBITDA growth of 176% in the first year, 40% in the second, and led multiple acquisitions totaling $230M in revenue, while building scalable IT and reporting infrastructures for data-driven decision-making.
"Scott is a transformative leader with a track record of driving operational efficiency, financial growth, and team development," said Ken Beam, CEO of Pegasus Logistics Group.
"I'm thrilled to join Pegasus at such an exciting time," said Scott Donahue. "The company's culture of collaboration, innovation, and client focus is unmatched, and I look forward to delivering measurable results and long-term growth."
Scott added, "My goal is to ensure that every financial decision supports the company's mission while enabling growth and operational excellence."
His career includes numerous recognitions, including the OnCon Top 50 CFO Award (2022), the Environmental Silver Award (2012), and the PwC Dallas Star Award (2004).
As CFO, Scott will oversee Pegasus Logistics Group's financial strategy, governance, reporting, and operational performance while driving initiatives to enhance scalability and efficiency.
About Pegasus Logistics Group
Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group specializes in solving complex logistics challenges with a client-first mindset. From time-sensitive freight and project logistics to managed delivery and final-mile services, Pegasus is known for its high-performance culture and operational excellence. The company is consistently recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 and is a Certified Great Place to Work.
Media Contact
Sara Buckley, Pegasus Logistics Group, 1 817-875-5907, [email protected], pegasuslogistics.com
