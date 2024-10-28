Pegasus Logistics Group Welcomes Brad Troutman as Chief Financial Officer

Pegasus Logistics Group has appointed Brad Troutman as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 20 years of financial leadership experience, Brad will oversee financial planning, accounting, and human resources, ensuring continued growth and operational efficiency. His expertise in scaling high-growth organizations aligns with Pegasus' strategic goals as the company expands its logistics services.
COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Logistics Group, a leader in providing innovative logistics solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Brad Troutman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over two decades of financial leadership experience, Brad brings a wealth of expertise in driving business transformation and managing financial operations at a strategic level. He will oversee the company's financial planning, accounting, and human resources functions, ensuring Pegasus continues to grow while maintaining its strong financial foundation.
Brad's expertise in scaling high-growth organizations aligns with Pegasus Logistics' vision of expanding its services while maintaining operational efficiency and financial health. His leadership will be integral in supporting the company's next phase of strategic initiatives and growth opportunities.
On joining Pegasus Logistics, Brad says, "I'm thrilled to be part of an organization with such a strong commitment to growth and innovation. Pegasus is truly a company that values its people and clients, and I look forward to helping guide the business toward even greater success in the years ahead."
Founded in 1994, Pegasus Logistics Group has been committed to serving clients with excellence, taking care of its team members, and making a positive impact in the community. Pegasus Logistics specializes in solving complex logistics challenges, including time-sensitive shipping, project-intensive logistics, managed delivery, and final-mile customization. As one of the most admired companies in the market, Pegasus continues to experience remarkable growth. The company is a Certified Great Place to Work and is frequently recognized by the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 for its fast-paced expansion and dynamic culture.
