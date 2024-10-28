Pegasus Logistics Group Welcomes Brad Troutman as Chief Financial Officer

Pegasus Logistics Group has appointed Brad Troutman as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 20 years of financial leadership experience, Brad will oversee financial planning, accounting, and human resources, ensuring continued growth and operational efficiency. His expertise in scaling high-growth organizations aligns with Pegasus' strategic goals as the company expands its logistics services.

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pegasus Logistics Group, a leader in providing innovative logistics solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Brad Troutman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over two decades of financial leadership experience, Brad brings a wealth of expertise in driving business transformation and managing financial operations at a strategic level. He will oversee the company's financial planning, accounting, and human resources functions, ensuring Pegasus continues to grow while maintaining its strong financial foundation.