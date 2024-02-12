PEI Group Unveils NEXUS 2024: The Premier Private Investment Summit

"With over 500 influential participants, including top investors, managers, and service providers in the asset class, NEXUS 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone in the private equity industry," said William O'Conor, PEI's U.S. Managing Director. Post this

The event is a natural extension of PEI Group's commitment to advancing the broad private equity community. Networking opportunities will be enabled through a grand opening reception in a stunning outdoor setting, informal gatherings, designated meeting rooms and matchmaking through a dedicated app. Additionally, attendees will leverage social activities, ranging from golf to pickleball to cookery classes and more to build relationships with new connections.

For LPs, NEXUS will offer a prime opportunity to connect with peers, gain insights on emerging trends, and meet the managers actively deploying capital. For GPs, it will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with investors actively seeking allocations to the asset class.

Speakers include GP luminaries such as: Orlando Bravo, co-founder and Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo; Howard Marks, co-founder and co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital Management; Jonathan Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone and David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group.

They will be joined by highly influential LPs such as: Christopher Ailman, Chief Investment Officer, California State Teachers' Retirement Systems (CalSTRS); Britt Harris, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Texas Permanent School Fund and Lori Hall-Kimm, Senior Managing Director & Head of Global Private Equity, Healthcare, of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).

"2024 represents a pivotal year for private equity, and investors are at a critical juncture with respect to allocations and emerging opportunities. Our extensive agenda guarantees three days of unparalleled insights, coupled with exclusive networking. It aims to empower participants with the connections and strategies essential for capitalizing on market opportunities this year and beyond," said William O'Conor, PEI's U.S. Managing Director.

