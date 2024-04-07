Peirano Estate Winery is proud to announce that it has received four Best Buys and four 90+ scores from Wine Enthusiast Magazine

New Scores from Wine Enthusiast Magazine

LODI, Calif., April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is proud to announce that it has received four Best Buys and four 90+ scores from the prestigious tasting panel at Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Peirano Estate Winery owner, Lance Randolph, stated that "Wines with our value pricing and ratings this high are again a testament to the legacy of Peirano Estate; exceptional wine at a truly affordable price."

92 points

Peirano 2022 The Other Red Blend (Lodi).

This wine is rich, full-bodied, with aromas of baked blackberry, boysenberry compote, cardamom and grilled bacon. Other notes waft through, including black cherry, vanilla cream, black licorice, dried herbs and cracked black pepper. Layers of sedimentary rock and minerality bring everything together. Pair with grilled sausages.

Best Buy. —T.P. abv: 14.5% Price: $14

91 points

Peirano 2022 The Other White Blend (Lodi)

This wine is rich and concentrated, with aromas of ripe yellow apple, roasted peach, Lily of the valley and allspice. Other notes waft through, including baked Golden Delicious apple, vanilla-scented orange cream, caramel, white grapefruit zest and cardamom. Layers of white chocolate, earth and minerality bring together a good alternative for sweet wine. Pair with cioppino.

Best Buy. —T.P. abv: 14.8% Price: $14

90 points

Peirano 2022 Heritage Collection Cabernet Sauvignon (Lodi)

This bottling is bright and juicy, with concentrated red fruit on the nose. These notes repeat on the palate intertwined with citrus, potpourri, cracked black peppercorns, vanilla beans, cinnamon spice and chicory. Silky tannins mark the finish.

Best Buy. —T.P. abv: 14.8% Price: $14

90 points

Peirano 2022 Heritage Collection Chardonnay (Lodi)

This wine is supple, lush with baked Bosc pear, baked Fuji apple and baked pastry dough. These intertwine with orange zest, pink grapefruit, white flowers, allspice, vanilla crème fraîche and silky tannins. Enjoy with sautéed fish or pork loin.

Best Buy. —T.P. abv: 14.5% Price: $14

www.peirano.com

209-503-3079

Media Contact

Jasmine Monroe, Peirano Estate Vineyards, 1 2092656518, [email protected], www.peirano.com

SOURCE Peirano Estate Vineyards