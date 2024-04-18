Peiser Predicts Europe's NetZero Rebellion is Coming to Canada says Friends of Science

Europe's NetZero climate policies have led to mass voter rebellion against heat pumps, high energy prices, and Chinese EVs. For Europeans, cost of living is centre stage while climate has become a minority issue: green governments face defeat despite Swiss climate win at EU Human Rights Court.

CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Benny Peiser of the UK's Global Warming Policy Foundation gave a presentation to Friends of Science Society in Calgary on April 9th, 2024, warning that Europe's extremist NetZero climate policies are on their way to Canada. According to Peiser, the good news for common sense citizens who are not caught up in climate emergency dogma, is that climate has now become a minority issue for voters in Europe. Governments face defeat over expensive, draconian plans like heat pumps and wind farms. Cost of living trumps climate. Peiser predicts the same rejection will ultimately triumph in Canada as well.

Though not well-reported on by mainstream media in North America, Europe has been wracked by massive, violent farmer protests as reported by AP on Feb. 26, 2024. They are protesting against the "Food to Fork" and other climate policies affecting agricultural producers, causing many governments to back down or kick climate targets down the road.

On other policy fronts, like renewables, as Peiser explained, the taxpayer burden of subsidized wind farms did not show up as a figure on people's energy bills. Now many NetZero policies are up-close, personal, and draining the pocketbook of ordinary people. The public are rebelling.

When the German government pushed the public to change out their gas boilers for heat pumps, at a cost of thousands of dollars, the push-back or 'green lash' was immediate and significant. On May 31, 2023, The Telegraph stated - "Boilergeddon could topple Germany's heat pump loving leaders."

Another shock to the EU industrial sector is the threat of cheap Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) hammering the viability of the European car industry. Peiser explained that EU car manufacturers had been pumping money into the conversion of their gas-powered vehicle production lines to EVs, as directed by governments. They are suffering staggering losses as EV sales have plummeted and as relatively inexpensive Chinese EVs have entered the market.

Germany and Italy forced the EU to delay a ban on Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle sales to 2035.

Peiser said, "The game is over for anyone thinking that Europe is willing to commit industrial suicide by essentially undermining its own car industry."

As reported by the Estonian-based International Centre for Defence and Security on Oct. 20, 2023, Chinese EVs are seen as a threat to European automakers.

Dr. Peiser reported that now ~500,000 cheap Chinese EVs are waiting at ports across Europe, and this is where EU car manufacturers drew the line. As Dr. Peiser put it, "If this was really about climate change, wouldn't you want the cheapest EVs, the cheapest wind and solar, all from China?"

With European national economies, industries and millions of jobs at stake, people now understand that NetZero policies in the West simply hand economic dominance to China in terms of trade.

Though Germany has acted to protect its car industry, it's not doing the same for drivers and their freedoms. As Politico reported April 12, 2024, Germany is planning on banning weekend driving to meet climate targets.

Canada is 28 times as big as Germany. Freedom of movement is a Charter Right and for most Canadians, essential to their work and family life. However, as early as Sept. 14, 2021, a story appeared in Journal Metro of Quebec, proposing that the alleged climate emergency be forestalled by lockdown-style measures, even a War Measures Act of sorts, including rations and limitations on travel. Rationing is deemed to be 'fair' by climate activists. If such measures were implemented, it is likely that Canada's NetZero rebellion would be immediate.

Meanwhile, the same day as Dr. Peiser's presentation in Canada, Europe's top human rights court ruled in a lawsuit brought by 2,000 senior women, that the Swiss government had violated the human rights of its citizens by not doing enough to mitigate climate change, as reported by Reuters. The case cannot be appealed.

Switzerland, though tiny, is responsible for 2-3% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to a McKinsey report. Ironically, Canada is a huge country by contrast, but emits only 1.6% of global emissions. According to a 2022 World Bank report, China is responsible for 27% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

As The Times UK reported: "Tuesday's decision of the European Court of Human Rights on climate change is the court's boldest invasion to date of the domain of democratic politics."

Dr. Peiser noted in his presentation that this was an unusual twist where a court took it upon itself to tell democratic governments that their voters' decisions did not matter.

An independent submission to the Hague Court of Appeal, regarding the Shell v. Milieudefensie et al case, written by three eminent scientists, shows that there is no climate emergency and carbon dioxide is a benign gas that will not drive any dangerous outcome. Consequently, NetZero targets are unnecessary and unsupported by 'the science.'

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 21st year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

