PEJU Returns to Its Rutherford Heart: A New Chapter Begins

"Rutherford has always been our heart," said Ariana Peju "As we look ahead, this is about focusing on where we came from, what we love, and what we do best - farming, crafting world-class wines, and creating authentic Napa Valley experiences that reflect who we are as a family." Post this

Sisters Lisa and Ariana Peju, who represent the second generation of leadership, continue to shape the next chapter of PEJU — building upon more than 40 years of family craftsmanship while reimagining how guests experience Napa Valley through a continued lens of approachability, authenticity, and community.

PEJU's renewed focus on Rutherford allows the family to deepen its investment in estate farming, sustainability initiatives, and enhanced hospitality experiences. "Our winemaking philosophy remains unchanged — estate-driven wines that express place and time," said Winemaker Sara Fowler, who has led PEJU's cellar for 19 harvests.

About PEJU Winery

Founded by Tony and H.B. Peju in 1983, PEJU Winery remains a family-owned and led, Napa Valley estate located in Rutherford. Known for its warm hospitality, artistic spirit, and diverse portfolio of wines crafted by Winemaker Sara Fowler, PEJU continues to embody the classic, authentic Napa experience. Now guided by second-generation sisters Lisa and Ariana Peju, the family remains true to its Rutherford roots while shaping the next era of PEJU with a vision for sustainability, community, and timeless Napa Valley charm. Learn more at peju.com.

