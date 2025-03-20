PEJU Winery Joins Share & Pair Sundays to Celebrate Wine, Food & Connection

"As a family-owned winery, we've always believed wine is best enjoyed with delicious food and great company. We're excited to be part of Share & Pair Sundays, creating experiences that make wine more approachable and bring people together in a meaningful way." – Ariana Peju Post this

The series kicks off on March 23 with an Asian Fusion experience, celebrating the interplay of global spices and PEJU's spring wine releases. On April 13, wine and cheese lovers can indulge in a curated pairing led by acclaimed expert Janet Fletcher, exploring the nuances of artisanal cheeses alongside PEJU's wines. The series wraps up on May 25 with Global Grilling, a flavorful exploration of international barbecue traditions paired with PEJU wines—an unforgettable finale to this culinary journey.

"As a family-owned winery, we've always believed wine is best enjoyed with delicious food and great company," says Ariana Peju. "We're excited to be part of Share & Pair Sundays, creating experiences that make wine more approachable and bring people together in a meaningful way."

Each week, Share & Pair Sundays invites wine lovers to discover new flavors, deepen their appreciation of wine and food, and enjoy the shared moments that make every meal special.

For more information and to book a Share & Pair Sunday experience at PEJU Winery, visit www.peju.com, email [email protected] or call/text (707) 302-3524.

Media Contact

Holly Evans, PEJU Winery, 1 707-302-7412, [email protected], peju.com

SOURCE PEJU Winery