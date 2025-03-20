PEJU Winery Joins Share & Pair Sundays to Celebrate Wine, Food & Connection

PEJU Winery joins the inaugural Share & Pair Sundays, a 10-week celebration of wine and food. Highlights include Karen MacNeil, Janet Fletcher, Winemaker Sara Fowler, and curated pairings. The series begins March 23 at PEJU.
RUTHERFORD, Calif., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PEJU Winery is thrilled to take part in the inaugural Share & Pair Sundays, a 10-week celebration of wine and food that brings people together through diverse flavors and conversation. From March 23 to May 25, PEJU will host a series of Sunday experiences at its Rutherford winery, embracing wine's natural connection to food—a tradition that has united people for centuries.
A highlight of the series takes place on March 30, featuring renowned wine writer Karen MacNeil and PEJU Winemaker Sara Fowler, who has been crafting wines at PEJU for nearly two decades. Together, they will lead an engaging discussion on the art of wine and food pairing, complemented by a vibrant Modern Mexican (Mod Mex) menu created by PEJU Executive Chef Nic Montañez and perfectly matched with PEJU's wines.
The series kicks off on March 23 with an Asian Fusion experience, celebrating the interplay of global spices and PEJU's spring wine releases. On April 13, wine and cheese lovers can indulge in a curated pairing led by acclaimed expert Janet Fletcher, exploring the nuances of artisanal cheeses alongside PEJU's wines. The series wraps up on May 25 with Global Grilling, a flavorful exploration of international barbecue traditions paired with PEJU wines—an unforgettable finale to this culinary journey.
"As a family-owned winery, we've always believed wine is best enjoyed with delicious food and great company," says Ariana Peju. "We're excited to be part of Share & Pair Sundays, creating experiences that make wine more approachable and bring people together in a meaningful way."
Each week, Share & Pair Sundays invites wine lovers to discover new flavors, deepen their appreciation of wine and food, and enjoy the shared moments that make every meal special.
For more information and to book a Share & Pair Sunday experience at PEJU Winery, visit www.peju.com, email [email protected] or call/text (707) 302-3524.
Media Contact
Holly Evans, PEJU Winery, 1 707-302-7412, [email protected], peju.com
SOURCE PEJU Winery
