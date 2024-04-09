Peleton Surgical Receives First-Ever FDA Clearance to Market Innovative Single-Use Surgical Power Driver

"We listened to surgeons, nurses, and administrators when designing our breakthrough single-use surgical power driver. The integrated battery pack solves a lot of practical challenges for OR staff and actually helps reduce cost per use." Post this

The FDA clearance is the first-ever for a single-use surgical power driver, and FDA created a new product category to pursue the evaluation and clearance for the device. Peleton Surgical wanted FDA to undertake a thorough review of functional and safety data associated with the use of a surgical power driver, to create standards in an area where improper cleaning and frequent battery charges can result in patient risk and operational inefficiencies. As a result, Peleton went through very extensive testing prior to FDA clearance being granted. Testing involved the surgical driver, its attachments, and its accessories, all from leading surgical power driver manufacturers.

About Peleton Surgical

Peleton Surgical is a surgical power company founded in 2019. The company is focused on enabling surgeons and healthcare facilities to improve efficiencies and reduce costs while ensuring patient safety. Peleton's innovative surgical power solutions improve financial control, versatility, and patient safety. It's power simplified. The company recently received the first-ever FDA clearance for a single-use power driver.

