Pelican Beach Resort Selects FirstService Residential as Management Partner

Pelican Beach Resort offers a variety of amenities, including three swimming pools, a sauna and steam room, a fitness center, a game room, a clubhouse, a conference center, a pool and beach bar, a deli, and tennis courts. Residents and guests can also indulge in various water sports, including swimming and surfing. The resort also offers easy access to many recreational activities, including Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park, The Track go-karts and golf courses. The resort's location also provides convenient access to nearby restaurants and shops.

"The board of directors at Pelican Beach Resort wanted access to a depth of resources to enhance the overall management and living experience for residents," said Clinton Salveson, director at FirstService Residential. "We're happy to provide the resources to address their unique needs."

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to provide our residents and guests with an enriched and elevated level of service to enhance their standard of living," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "Our goal is to meet – and surpass – the expectations of those who consider Pelican Beach Resort their home."

